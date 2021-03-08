Leona Maguire finishes strongly to record LPGA Tour top-ten finish

Leona Maguire finished in a tie for sixth at the latest LPGA Tour event. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Two late birdies gave Cavan golfer Leona Maguire a tie for sixth place at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala in Florida.

The 26-year-old made birdies putts at the last two holes to finish on -5 overall, ten shots back from runaway winner Austin Ernst. Maguire made a poor start to her final round, recording a bogey at the opening two holes, but a run of three consecutive birdies from the fifth to the seventh got her back on track.

Ultimately, Maguire carded six birdies and four bogeys in her final round, which saw he take home a nice cheque worth $75,000 and move up to 13th on the Order of Merit list.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 34th after heading to the clubhouse with a score of one-over-par overall.

Online Editors