Leona Maguire favourite to become first home-grown winner of Women’s Irish open as amateurs star at Dromoland

Olivia Mehaffey and Waterford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald on the first tee box during the Pro-Am ahead of the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship at Dromoland Castle. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Leona Maguire walks onto the first tee box during the Pro-Am event ahead of the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship at Dromoland Castle. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin fans hoping to catch Leona Maguire in action at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open won’t have far to go next year as tournament organisers plan to take the event to the east coast in 2024.

This week’s staging at Dromoland Castle will be the last in Clare, and while there is an agreement to return to the Newmarket-on-Fergus venue within three years, promoters Forefront Sports hope to announce a 2024 venue close to the capital. KPMG’s three-year sponsorship deal runs out after next year’s staging, and following the success of last year’s event at the stunning Clare parkland, there are high hopes of a home win.

“I think the course is in really good shape, it’s framed really well,” said Maguire, who finished just a shot outside a three-way play-off for the title last year.

“The bunkers are tidy, it’s a really good golf course, and you can tell they’ve invested money into it, and it’s nice when it comes together like that.”

World number 17 Maguire is the red-hot favourite to become the first Irish winner in the event’s 17-year history as seven Irish amateurs seek vital experience.

They include Arizona State University star Beth Coulter (19), who was second to US superstar Rose Zhang in last year’s PAC-12 Championship.

“Pretty excited to get going,” said the Kirkistown Castle star, who is making her debut in a professional event. “I never really have expectations at the start of the week, I just go with the flow.”

There will also be massive interest in Dromoland Castle and Lahinch star Áine Donegan (21), who goes off the 10th with tournament favourite Maguire and defending champion Klara Spilková from the Czech Republic at 9.06am.

While Donegan played a starring role in the US Women’s Open, contending early in the third round before finishing tied 45th, reigning AIG Irish Women’s Close champion Sara Byrne and Ennis’ Aideen Walsh will attract much local interest.

Douglas star Byrne (21) is playing in her first Ladies European Tour event, but while she finished tied sixth and tied 12th in back-to-back events on the second-tier LET Access Tour in July, she’s keeping her expectations in check this week.

“My goal this week? I will honestly go out there and have fun like I have been doing all summer,” Byrne said.

“That’s the main thing. I have confidence in my game going in. I just need to trust my game and see what happens.

“It is my first big pro event, my first LET event, so I am just going out getting a lot of experience, having fun. A lot of my family are watching as well, so it is one of those weeks, not putting any expectations on myself.”

Like Donegan, Ennis schoolteacher Walsh (25) is a member of Dromoland and Lahinch, and she’s looking forward to improving on last year when she missed the one-under-par cut by a shot.

“Unfortunately, I set very high standards for myself and probably make it a little bit harder for myself than I need to,” said Walsh, who tees it up with Swedish Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall from the first at 1.36pm.

“So definitely the focus this week is to enjoy it as much as I can.”

European Masters,

Live, Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm

Women’s Irish Open,

Live, RTÉ2/Sky Sports Golf, 4pm/5.30pm