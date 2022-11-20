Leona Maguire falls short in bid for €2m windfall while Seamus Power takes big step towards Ryder Cup selection

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire looks on from the 13th green during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship Naples, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Séamus Power took another massive step towards Ryder Cup selection when he came up just short in his bid for his second win in three starts, tying for fifth in the RSM Classic at Sea Island.

The West Waterford man and Co Cavan’s Leona Maguire failed in their bids to make it a super Sunday for Irish golf but still completed a sensational year in the US.

After Rory McIlroy captured his fourth Harry Vardon Trophy at the DP World Tour Championship, Maguire (27) was bidding to outgun Lydia Ko (25) for the CME Group Tour Championship and pocket $2million – the biggest first prize in women’s golf – at Tiburón in Naples, Florida.

But while the Cavan battler carded a level-par 72 to Ko’s 70 in blustery conditions to finish two strokes behind in second place on 15-under, she still banked the biggest cheque of her career – $550,000 – to take her season’s earning on the LPGA Tour to $1.81m (€1.75m).

Tied with Ko overnight, five strokes clear of the field after carding a nine-under 63 on Saturday, Maguire took the lead when the New Zealander bogeyed the par-five first.

Ko drew level with a birdie at the third, but while Maguire regained the lead with a birdie at the fourth, she bogeyed the short fifth, and Ko made a 20-footer for a two at the eighth to edge one ahead.

Crucially, Ko made a 10-footer for a two at the 16th to go two shots clear and while Maguire got up and down from sand for birdie at the par-five 17th, the New Zealander two-putted for birdie to take a two-stroke lead to the 18th and closed out her 19th LPGA win.

“It was an incredible week,” Maguire said. “A really great way to finish off the season. If you had offered me second at the start of the week, I would have grabbed it with both hands.

“It would have been nice to play a little bit better today, but the wind was strong. It was cold. Pins were tricky.”

It was also another great week for Power, who went into the final round of the RSM Classic tied for 13th, three shots behind leaders Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin.

He stepped on the gas on the front nine, racking up four birdies in a row from the fourth to turn in 31 to briefly hold the lead. But while he parred the next six holes, he bogeyed the 14th, birdied the 15th and 17th to go to the last needing a birdie to match the clubhouse leaders on 17-under. He found sand and dropped a shot.

A four-under 66 still left him two strokes adrift of Adam Svensson, who carded a six-under 64 to win his maiden title by two strokes from England’s Callum Tarren and American Sahith Theegala on 19-under.

Power still pocketed $277,830 and will be top of the FedEx Cup standings when the Tour arrives in Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions from January 5-8.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” he said of going first, third and fifth in his last three starts of the 2022 and racking up more Ryder Cup qualifying points.

“A little disappointed with my finish there. It could have been a little better, but that’s golf sometimes. But overall, very pleased with the fall.”