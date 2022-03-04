Leona Maguire falls further behind in HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore

Leona Maguire of Ireland playing in the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire hopes at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore took a hit after her second round.

Maguire began the day only three shots off the lead, but an inconsistent second round that included three bogeys with three birdies saw her finish with a level-par 72.

The Cavan golfer dropped to six shots off the pace, realistically ends her hopes of being involved at the business end of things over the weekend.

World No.1 Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the 36-hole lead in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was level with Amy Yang, who also shot 67. They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course.

Brooke Henderson and Meghan Kang (69) were among a group tied for third, two strokes behind.

Patty Tavatanakit, who led by a shot after the first round, shot 74 and was five strokes behind.

Ko spent her time away from the tour in her native South Korea before returning to practise about a month ago and rejoining the LPGA Tour in Singapore.