Leona Maguire fails to sparkle in Tinseltown as she is 10 shots off lead in JM Eagle LA Championship

Leona Maguire lacked sparkle in Tinseltown and opened with a disappointing three-over 74 in the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club.

The world number 15 admitted she struggled with her approach play and had to dig deep to tie for 23rd in the Chevron Championship last week.

But as Stephanie Meadow opened with a one-under 70 that left her tied 33rd in the heart of Hollywood, six strokes behind Sweden’s Linnea Johansson, Maguire never got into her groove.

She double-bogeyed the par-three seventh to slip to two-over, then made another double bogey at the par-five 15th before following birdies at the 16th and 17th with a closing bogey four.

The Ballyconnell battler (28) was tied for 101st and ten strokes behind Johansson (29), who carded a bogey-free, seven-under 64 to take the first-round lead.

“Obviously, a great day, great round,” said Johansson. “Played fearless golf today and really went after a lot of pins and managed to hit them very close and roll in the putts. I actually managed to roll in the longer ones more than the shorter ones. It was just a great day all round.”

She leads by a shot from LPGA Tour winners.

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and Major champion Minjee Lee of Australia, one of four players in the field to have won at Wilshire Country Club before.

“I think it kind of reminds me a little bit of home, just the look of the bunkers and just how they're situated on each hole. Yeah, it just kind of gives me good vibes,” said Lee, who won the 2019 DIO Implant LA Open at Wilshire.

Last year’s TOTO Japan Classic winner, Dryburgh, matched Lee’s 65.

“I could have birdied every hole, to be honest,” said Dryburgh. “I hit it pretty close on all the holes, which was nice, and saw the putts going in, which was good. But yeah, got off to a hot start, which was nice.”

Meadow, who missed the cut by a shot in Texas last week, shot a tidy 70 featuring two birdies and just one bogey.

India’s Aditi Ashok, Caroline Inglis and Danielle Kang are tied for fourth after 66s, with Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings number one Nelly Korda tied 20th after a two-under 69.