Leona Maguire faces big-hitting challenge in Thailand

Leona Maguire is pictured in action at the Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore

Leona Maguire will be hoping to keep her putting streak going as she takes on the big-hitters in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The world number 19 tied for 13th in the KMPG Women's World Championship in Singapore last week in her first start since winning the LPGA Drive On Championship.

She ranks third on tour for strokes gained per round behind world number five Danielle Kang and Canadian Brooke Henderson.

But while she's fifth in the putting averages, she's 58th for strokes gained off the tee, and that will be a challenge at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course, where big-hitting is rewarded.

She goes off in the final group of the day (3.12 am Irish time on Thursday) with Brittany Altomare and Solheim Cup teammate Madelene Sagstrom in another limited field, no-cut event.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn became the first home winner last year, closing with a nine-under 63 to edge out Atthaya Thitikul by a shot on 22-under.

The Thai golfer is only moderately longer than Maguire, but big-hitting Canadian Henderson knows length can make a difference in Thailand.

"I think on some of the par-fives and certain holes, if you have a certain carry, you can carry a lot of bunkers, which I think is really beneficial and an advantage if you can carry it like around 240 (yards)," said Henderson.

"In years past, I've been able to do that, and it looks like I'll be able to do that this year, too. So that's really exciting. Just makes it a little bit easier to hit greens in two and also just makes the hole a little bit wider and shorter."

Maguire finished with her best round of the week in Singapore on Sunday, and she was encouraged to finish tied 13th when not quite at her best.

"It was good, but I left a lot of putts out there," she said. "And a lot of birdies could have gone either way."

The bad news for Maguire is that the course is playing even longer than last year.

"The course is playing a lot different from last year, softer," said Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, who is one of the longest players on tour.

"If anything, I think they been getting a lot of rain, so sometimes with that, it's a little bit hard to control the conditions to make it the same as last year."