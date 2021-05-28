Leona Maguire faces battle to make top 16 as Kupcho claws back five-hole deficit 

Leona Maguire will have to fight to make the last 16 in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play after US star Jennifer Kupcho fought back from five down after seven holes to snatch a stunning halved match in Las Vegas.

After beating US Solheim Cup star Ally Ewing 2&1 on day one of the round-robin group stages at Shadow Creek, Maguire birdied four of her five holes and was five up after seven against the world No 23.

A second group victory over an American star would have been a huge feather in her cap as she tries to impress European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew.

But Kupcho (24), who is expected to make her Solheim Cup debut at Inverness in September, produced a stunning comeback to leave the pair tied at the top in Group 13 with 1.5 points each with Friday's final round-robin matches to decide who goes through to the last 16 as group champion.

"It was a tough seven holes, that's for sure," said Kupcho, who faces Ewing today as Maguire takes on the already eliminated Christina Kim.

"Not only because I was losing, but also just I couldn't hit a golf shot. So to turn it around mid-round, I haven't done that in a while, so it's nice to see that I can turn it around in the middle of the round."

Maguire lost the eighth and ninth to turn three up, then won the 12th in birdie to go 4-up again, before Kupcho hit back down the stretch.

Winner of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019, the former Wake Forest star won the 13th, 15th and 16th in par to cut Maguire's lead to one hole.

The 17th was halved in par threes before the more powerful Kupcho birdied the par-five 18th to claim a halved match.

"Matchplay is fun," Kupcho said. "I haven't been super good at it, so it's nice to see it come around. Leona and I are pretty good friends.

"She went to Duke, I went to Wake Forest, so we played together a lot, all the time. My parents always used to tell me, 'She must really like you because you're the only one she talks to on the course'."

As for her birdie at the last, Kupcho said: "Yeah, we both hit great drives. We had 150 yards in, which isn't really normal for a par-5. Downwind helped that, and she didn't put herself in a great spot up by the green, so I knew I just needed to hit the green and hopefully give myself a chance for eagle."

Now 94th in the Rolex Women's World Ranking, Maguire is outside the six automatic qualifiers for Catriona Matthew's European team. But she is considered a serious contender for one of six captain's picks.

The Cavan native needs a big week after she failed to qualify for next week's US Women's Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, where Stephanie Meadow will fly the flag for Irish golf.

She can certainly give Matthew more food for thought by topping her group and making the top 16, who will contest the knockout stages at Shadow Creek tomorrow.

She faces another US Solheim Cup star in Kim, who lost 2&1 to Ewing and must beat Kupcho to have any chance of progressing.

Meanwhile, Banbridge's Olivia Mehaffey will make her professional debut at the Symetra Tour's Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Orlando today.

The former Arizona State star (23) has signed with Dublin-based sports management company Sigmoid Sports, which was co-founded by Rob Browne and former ILGU High-Performance Director David Kearney.

Mehaffey will play on invitations in the US and Europe until she heads to Qualifying School in August to bid for her LPGA Tour card.