Leona Maguire edges closer to top ten after solid Saturday in Singapore

Leona Maguire plays a shot from the second tee during her third round at the Women's World Championship of golf at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)

Leona Maguire fired five birdies in a three-under 69 to edge closer to the top 10 heading into the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The Co Cavan star (27) made three birdies and two bogeys in her first six holes but then steadied the ship to pick up shots at the 13th and 16th on the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

She moved up 11 spots to tied 15th on five-under and while she's seven shots behind leader In Gee Chun of Korea, she's just one stroke outside the top 10.

It's been more than three years since Chun captured an LPGA Tour title but a bogey-free 66 in today's third round leaves her one stroke clear of compatriots Jeongeun Lee and Jin Young Ko.

"I tried to make good focus on the putting green because I have a spasm in my neck, so I didn't try to hit hard," said Chun, who tweaked a muscle in her neck during Thursday's first round and contemplated withdrawing.

"I think it went really well on the putting green, and then I could really bring the greens really well. That's how I made a good score today."

Chun is a three-time LPGA Tour winner, last hoisting a trophy at the 2018 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in her home country. Her first two career victories were major titles at the 2015 US Women's Open and the 2016 Amundi Evian Championship.

World number one Ko shot a third-round 69 for her 14th consecutive round in the 60s, which ties the all-time record she already holds with Annika Sorenstam and So Yeon Ryu.

For the first time, Ko admitted feeling some stress about matching her record.

"It was a tough round because I had a lot of opportunities for birdies in the front nine, but I missed a lot of putts and then missed some chips," she said. "I finished even on the front nine, and I really tried to make three birdies more on the back nine, but it wasn't really helped. And I had a little pressure for the record, but I made it."

Lee shot a best of the day, seven-under 65 that included a chip-in eagle at the 13th and six birdies in her first seven holes.

"I'm very satisfied with my results," said Lee. "My swing is getting better these days. So I played comfortably."

The winner will pocket a cheque for $255,000 (€232,926) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Kevin Phelan carded a three-over 75 at Black Mountain Golf Club in the third round of the Asian Tour’s International Series Thailand.

He’s tied for 66th on three under behind Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai who shot 63 to lead by three shots on 20-under.