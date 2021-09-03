Leona Maguire earns captain’s confidence ahead of historic Solheim Cup appearance

Leona Maguire of Team Europe plays a shot during a practice round ahead of the start of The Solheim Cup at Inverness Club on September 03, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire has been handed a massive vote of confidence by European skipper Catriona Matthew and a dream debut alongside Mel Reid against superstar sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda in the opening Solheim Cup foursomes session in Ohio today.

The Co Cavan star (26) will go out in the third match against the top two players on the US side in world No 1 Nelly, the Olympic and KPMG Women’s PGA champion, and world No 18 Jessica, a six-time LPGA winner.

“To be honest, it’s not really even her play this week, it’s been her play over the last probably year and a half,” Matthew said of her reasons for pairing the Irish star with Reid, who is making her fourth Solheim Cup appearance.

“I think she’s just a very steady player. Hits a lot of fairways, hits a lot of greens, and makes a lot of birdies; great putter.

“I think her and Mel, they’ve really got to know each other the last couple of days, and I think their games kind of complement each other. Leona is a fantastic green reader and fantastic putter and Mel has perhaps got that little extra bit of length.

“I think they’re enjoying playing with each other and their games will complement each other well in the foursomes.”

AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden will lead off for Europe with Finnish rookie Matilda Castren against Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst as Europe bids to win the Solheim Cup on US soil for just the second time.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (Eur) face Ally Ewing and Megan Khang with Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen taking on Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare in the anchor match.