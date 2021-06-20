Leona Maguire drops to second at Meijer LPGA Classic but remains in hunt for first win on tour

Leona Maguire of Ireland on the third green during round three of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire remains in contention going into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic despite a superb 62 from Nelly Korda on Saturday.

Korda, a four-time winner on the LPGA Tour, only carded six pars and a single bogey on her 18 holes in Grand Rapids.

Three consecutive birdies to start and finish her round saw her move to 20 under for the tournament and the dropped shot on the 11th was the only blot on her book.

Irishwoman Maguire went round in 70, reaching the turn in a par 36 and picking up two shots coming back to sit second on 17 under.

English pair Georgia Hall and Charley Hull are six shots off the pace and tied for fifth.