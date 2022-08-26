Leona Maguire confirmed for September’s Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle

World number 16 Leona Maguire has confirmed she will tee it up in next month's €400,000 KPMG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The Co Cavan star (27) will be seeking her first Ladies European Tour win on home soil from September 22-25.

The Solheim Cup star, who is ranked 13th on the LPGA Race to CME Globe standings having picked up her first win in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony in February, confirmed her appearance on Twitter earlier today.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

"Can't wait to play in next months @womensirishopen!” Maguire tweeted. “It is great to see a home event back on the LET schedule after a decade and I'm really looking forward to to teeing it up at @dromolandgolf in front of the best fans in the world. See you all next month!"

Maguire's presence is a huge boost to the event, which will be sponsored by KPMG for the next three years and part-funded by government through Sport Ireland.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, the agreement to tee it up is understood to be for the next three years.

Stephanie Meadow has yet to confirm her plans but at 66th in the LPGA points list with only the top 60 making the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship, it appears unlikely the Jordanstown star can afford to make the trip to Co Clare.

The venue for 2023 and 2024 have yet to be confirmed.

Maguire had been slow to commit to the event due to uncertainty over her schedule, she has indicated.

The Women's Irish Open will be one of several consecutive starts for her, starting with next week's $1.75 million Dana Open presented by Marathon at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Her presence in Co Clare is a major boost to Dromoland Castle, which has invested close to €2 million upgrading its golf course over the past few years.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

"We are delighted to share the news that LPGA Tour winner @leona_maguire has joined the lineup of stars set to tee it up this September at the KPMG Women's Irish Open," the venue said via Twitter. "Tickets are available by clicking kpmgwomensirishopen.ie."

Olivia Mehaffey is the only other Irish player confirmed in the field so far though several leading Irish amateurs are set to be invited to play.

The event was last played at a Killeen Castle in 2012, when Scotland' s Catriona Matthew won by a shot from Norway's Suzann Pettersen.