Leona Maguire comes up short in bid to qualify for US Open

Leona Maguire missed out on qualification for the US Open. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Leona Maguire came up short in her bid to qualify for June’s US Women’s Open at the Olympic Club.

The Slieve Russell National star (26) followed a two-over 74 with a one-under 71 to finish tied 10th on one-over on the Champions Course at Morongo Golf Club in California last night.

There were five spots up for grabs but while Alison Lee and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn shared top spot on three-under, two shots ahead of another Thai, Wichanee Meechai, Maguire finished just a shot outside a six-way tie for fourth on level par.

Japan’s Ayako Uehara, Americans Sierra Sims and Brianna Do, Sweden’s Linnea Strom, Australia’ Sarah Jane Smith and Germany’s Esther Henseleit will play off today for the last two spots in the second Major of the season at Olympic Club from June 3-6.

Maguire, who will be fully vaccinated on her return to Co Cavan this week, will have nearly three weeks off before she returns to the US.

“I’ll go to that US Open qualifier and then go home for two and a half weeks hopefully and back out again there for a busy stretch that will hopefully include a few Majors right the way through the summer and I probably won’t be home before the Olympics,” she said last week.

At Half Moon Bay Golf Links in San Francisco, Kathleen Scavo, Kelly Tan, and Lucy Li, who became the youngest US Open qualifier at the age of 11 in 2011, claimed the three spots on offer.



Two-time US Women’s Open champion Juli Inkster (60), who lives near Olympic Club, tied for 20th on 14-over after rounds of 77 and 79.