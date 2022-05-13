Leona Maguire back on track with opening 69 in Founders Cup

Cavan's Leona Maguire opened with a three-under 69 in the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

Leona Maguire broke par for only the third time in her last nine rounds when she opened with a three-under 69 in the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

The Co Cavan star (27) is tied for tied 22nd, six strokes behind Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who shot a bogey-free, nine-under 63 to take one-stroke lead over Megan Khang.

After missing the cut in her last two starts, world number 22 Maguire is looking to regain some form in her last start before next month's US Women's Open.

She made an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys at Upper Montclair Country Club just outside New York City.

Stephanie Meadow is tied 47th on one-under after making four birdies and three bogeys in a 71.

Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April, was third after a 65 with Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro tied fourth after 66s, a shot ahead of group that included Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee.

Sagstrom, a runner-up last year in the AIG Women's Open, made nine birdies.

"It was one of those days," Sagstrom said. "Like everything was easy. It's like I was hitting the fairways, hitting the greens, and I was making all the putts. The hole just kept growing."

She told her Irish caddie Shane Codd everything felt like a tap-in. "It's one of those days," she said. "You’re just trying to hold on to momentum and just keep it going."