Leona Maguire announces €20k grants to Co Clare primary schools

Leona Maguire has announced the award of €20,000 in grants to four Co Clare primary schools to coincide with her participation in the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

After finishing tied fourth at Dromoland Castle on Sunday, just one shot outside a playoff that saw Czech Republic's Klara Spilkova lift the title, the world number 18 presented grants to Scoil na Maighne Mhuire, Ballycar National School, Stonehall National School, and Clonmoney National School, all located in the local Newmarket-on-Fergus parish, in her role as an ambassador for the Irish American Partnership.

These grants will be used to purchase resources for the schools.

"I am so delighted to award grants to four primary schools in this area as ambassador with the Irish American Partnership," Maguire said.

"We are committed to supporting young people across Ireland's education pathway and look forward to doing all that we can to support more schools in the near future."

As for the KPMG Women's Irish Open, around 24,000 fans attended the first staging for 10 years and Maguire is hopeful the event will return to Dromoland Castle next year for a summer date.

"I think it's been a tremendous success," she said. "It's been 10 years in the making this event and Dromoland has been a great venue for it.

"I think the course held up very, very well. We were blessed with the weather and now we have KPMG backing it, so hopefully this event can get bigger and attract a big, world-class field in years to come, hopefully if we get a little bit better date.

"The crowds are going to continue to realise how great women's golf is in Ireland and on the LET."

Maguire teed off her Irish American Partnership ambassadorship at a launch event in her native Cavan last month.

Seventy-five schools across the island of Ireland have received $290,000 in funding as part of the Partnership's 2022 grants scheme.



The Irish American Partnership's collaboration with Maguire builds upon the success of previous initiatives including nationwide university access scholarships, empathy education in secondary schools, education centers for homeless youth, STEM resources to primary schools, technology apprenticeships as a gateway to employment, and more recently, an Outdoor Play & Learning program, launched by Partnership patron and fellow professional golfer, Pádraig Harrington.