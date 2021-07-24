Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow trail red-hot Lee by 12 in Evian Championship 

Leona Maguire lines up a shot on the 18th hole during day two of the The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow fired roller-coaster second rounds to trail record-setting Jeongeun Lee by 12 shots in the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

The South Korea star is seeking to add the Evian title to her win in the 2019 US Women’s Open and she opened up a three-shot lead yesterday when she fired a bogey-free, 10-under 61 to tie the lowest round at a Major championship, male or female.

Lee matched fellow Korean star Hyo Joo Kim, who shot a 61 in the first round at Evian Resort Golf Club en route to victory in 2014.

“I had a lot of birdie chances,” said Lee, who leads by three strokes on 15-under par from Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, who shot 63, and Pajaree Anannarukarn, who carded a second successive 65.

“I could play easily. My putting was really, really good, so, yeah, that’s it.”

Maguire made an eagle two at the fourth, three birdies and four bogeys in a one-under 70 to share 25th with Meadow on three-under.

Meadow turned in three-under par but bogeyed the 11th, 13th and 14th to be just level-par with three holes to play before finishing with three birdies in her last four holes for a 68.

The Irish pair will head to Japan next week to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Lydia Ko and American Yealimi Noh are tied fourth, six behind Lee on nine-under. with world No 1 Nelly Korda tied 40th on one-under after a 67.



LPGA Tour Evian Championship,

Live, Sky Sports, 10.30