Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow playing catch up after first round at BMW in Korea

Leona Maguire of Ireland reacts after playing her shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow need low rounds on Friday if they are to chase down LPGA Tour rookie Atthaya Thitikul at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Solheim Cup star Maguire bogeyed her last two holes to open with a level par 72 at Oak Valley Country Club and find herself tied 41st, 11 strokes behind Thai star Thitikul (19), who set a new 18-hole tournament scoring record with a bogey-free, nine-under 63.

She leads by a shot from local amateur Minsol Kim (16) while Stephanie Meadow is tied 60th after making one birdie, one bogey and a double bogey at the 13th in a two over 74.

Four-under after seven holes, Thitikul birdied the 12th, made an eagle two at the 13th and then birdied the 14th and 15th.

"I had a great round today, really solid round today, especially that eagle,” said Thitikul. “First time I holed out in a competition round.

“It’s funny. It was 102 yards to the pin. I grabbed a 52 in my hand, and my caddie just said leave it short of the hole, should be really easy. I'm kind of like, not really listen to him because I think it's short already to even have that much spin, and then just be aggressive to the pin. That's how it worked."

Thitikul is looking for the third victory of her rookie season that could move her from second to number one in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Maguire is 15th in the Race to CME Globe standing but Meadow is 78th with only the top 60 qualifying for the $7 million CME Group Tour Championship in Florida from November 17-20.