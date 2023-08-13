Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow look to home run as Lilia Vu wins Women’s Open by six shots

Leona Maguire saved the best for last in the AIG Women’s Open and insisted she won’t second guess herself after finishing 15 shots behind new world number one Lilia Vu at Walton Heath.

The world number 13 birdied the 16th and 17th to close with a one-under 71 and finish tied for 30th on one-over.

It was the Co Cavan star’s only sub-par round of the week, but while she never got into the mix in an event where Vu closed with a five-under 67 to win her second Major of the season by six shots from England’s Charley Hull, she’s not pressing any panic buttons.

“I felt like it didn’t do an awful lot wrong this week, just maybe didn’t do quite enough right and didn’t have enough birdies,” Maguire told RTÉ Radio.

“It’s that kind of golf course. A bounce here and a bounce there, and it could have been a lot different, but it was nice to finish with the best round of the week on Sunday.

“I think everything just needed to be just a tiny bit better. I didn’t give myself enough chances this week, but it’s kind of the nature of the beast this week. So I won’t take too much stock in this week. We’ll reset and go again next week and then see where we are.”

She has already turned her attention to this week’s ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle and Castlerock, followed by the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle at the end of the month and September’s Solheim Cup in Spain.

“It would obviously be very special,” she said of the possibility of an Irish Open win. “I’ll try not to put too much pressure on myself. I think it’s nice this year, especially in Dromoland.

“There are a lot more Irish playing, so it won’t all be resting on my shoulders, which is nice this year. So hopefully, the crowds will be just as good if not better than last year.”

Vu was tied for the lead with Hull overnight but played the first 10 holes in three-under to lead by five.

Hull struggled on the greens, but while she holed a bunker shot for eagle three at the 11th to cut the gap to three, she played the closing stretch in one-over to Vu’s two-under to card a 73 and finish six behind on eight-under.

As for Stephanie Meadow. she struggled from the tee and shot 79 to slip to 56th on six-over at the end of a week when she felt under the weather.

“Every bogey or every double I had was either, hitting in the heather or chipping out sideways,” she lamented. “To finish like this, it’s heartbreaking. After everything I’ve been through this week, not knowing if I was even going to play being sick.

“I’m sure emotionally it’s been a tough week too, but that’s golf. It kicks you in the teeth and I’ve got next week to move forward and hopefully feel better and play some good golf.”

At the PGA Tour’s weather-delayed FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis, Seamus Power closed with a one-under 69 to finish tied 66th on four-over.

He was projected to fall from 29th to 37th in the FedExCup standings and will need a big week in this week’s 50-man BMW Championship in Chicago to make the top 30 who contest the Tour Championship.

At the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, Jonathan Caldwell closed with a four-under 67 at Newmachar to tie for third, three strokes behind England’s Sam Bairstow.