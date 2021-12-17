| 6.4°C Dublin

Leona leads the way as Rory learns how to be a wiser golfer

Solheim Cup heroine Maguire is one of the hottest properties in women’s golf right now, while McIlroy is harsh on himself as he sets such high standards

Leona Maguire poses with the Solheim Cup after Team Europe's victory. Photo: Brian Spurlock/Sportsfile Expand
Brian Keogh

Sixty Irish golfers played for world ranking points on professional tours worldwide in 2021, but while Rory McIlroy won twice and contended for a major, winning nearly 40pc of the total cash they earned, Leona Maguire was, arguably, the standout star.

The Cavan phenomenon, who celebrated her 27th birthday at the end of November, might not have won an event on the LPGA Tour, but in finishing second in the rookie of the year stakes to a major winner and producing an incredible, match-winning performance on her Solheim Cup debut, she’s one of the hottest properties in women’s golf.

