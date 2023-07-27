Kilpatrick sets new professional course record at Mullingar

Banbridge Golf Club professional Richard Kilpatrick fired a bogey-free, six-under 66 to set a new professional course record en route to a two-stroke win in the Writech Mullingar Pro-Am.

The former East of Ireland amateur champion birdied the seventh and ninth to turn in two-under-par 33 before coming home in 33 as he followed a birdie two at the short 12th with finishing birdies at the 16th, 17th and 18th.

His bogey-free, six-under-par 66 shaved two strokes off the previous professional course record held by Damien McGrane and Brendan Quigley.

He won by two strokes from 1999 Mullingar Scratch Cup winner Tim Rice from Limerick and by three from Edmondstown’s Andrew Hogan and Lough Erne’s Damian Mooney.

Brian McCormack Jnr and Spa’s Simon Thornton shot 70s to tie for fifth with Robert Giles and Ciaran Molloy tied seventh with 71s.

Headfort’s Brendan McGovern won the team prize with 92 points.