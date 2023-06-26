Kevin Le Blanc tops Open qualifiers at Baltray

The Island’s Kevin Le Blanc fired a five-under-par 67 to win Local Qualifying for The Open at County Louth.

The Baltray venue was one of 15 courses in Great Britain and Ireland where 2,000 hopefuls were bidding for 142 spots in Final Qualifying next week and the chance to join Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Séamus Power, Pádraig Harrington and Darren Clarke at Royal Liverpool next month.

Former professional Le Blanc won by two shots from Brendan McCarroll and Stuart Grehan, with Co Louth amateur Gerard Dunne and PGA pro Brian McCormack a shot further back.

He made eight birdies – at the first, second, third, eighth, 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th – against bogeys at the fifth, ninth and 10th.

Daniel Mulligan and Wales’ Jake Hapgood emerged from a six-man playoff for the last two spots on 71, edging out Michael McGeady, Jonny Yates, Liam Grehan and amateur James Fox.

Paul Dunne (72), former amateur champion James Sugrue (73) and Brooks Koepka’s brother Chase (73) were amongst some of the bigger names to miss out at Baltray.

Former Irish Close winner John Ross Galbraith from Whitehead also qualified, carding a level par 70 at Hesketh to finish tied for second.

The qualifiers now go through to join the exempt players, who include US Mid-Amateur champion Matt McClean, in Final Qualifying next Tuesday, July 5, at Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal Porthcawl and West Lancashire when a minimum of 16 players will then make it to Royal Liverpool for The 151st Open.

McIlroy will be looking to end his near nine-year Major drought at Hoylake, where he won The Open for the third of his four Major titles in 2014.