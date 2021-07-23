Kennedy tops South qualifiers as Clarke hits the front at Sunningdale

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland during the first day of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex at Sunningdale Golf Club. Credit: Getty

Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy hopes he can survive the killer heat and put his Portrush pain behind him after topping the qualifiers for the Pierse Motors Volkswagen sponsored South of Ireland Amateur Championship at sun-baked Lahinch.

The Dubliner (19), who was beaten in the semi-finals of last week’s North of Ireland, added a 67 to his opening 66 to top the qualifiers on 11-under.

He edged out Athlone’s Thomas O’Connor, who backed up his stunning 63 with a 70, after a countback and is focussed now on remaining hydrated in 27C heat.

“I’m playing nicely,” said Kennedy, who went out in five-under 31 before following a double-bogey six at the 10th with a birdie at the 13th and another at the 15th, where he chipped in from the rough from 30 yards.

“The double on 10 was the only mistake I made but I got a bit fatigued out there. It was hot. If you don’t drink your water, it can kill you.”

Kennedy and O’Connor finished two shots clear of 17-year-old Irish Boys international Joshua Hill from Galgorm Castle, who shot a bogey-free 66, and Portumna’s Sam Murphy, who carded a 70.

The cut for the top 64 fell at two-over par 146, which meant former winners Pat Murray (147), Caolan Rafferty (148) and defending champion Sean Desmond (153) missed out.

Meanwhile, Darren Clarke insisted he must “play smart” if he’s to join Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the only players to have won both the Claret Jug and the Senior Open.

As Paul McGinley hit just five fairways but fired a two-under 69 at Sunningdale Old, the Dungannon man six birdies in a five-under 65 to share the first round lead with South Africa’s James Kingston, one shot clear of Bernhard Langer, Ricardo Gonzalez and Stephen Dodd.

In the Amundi Evian Championship, Leona Maguire chiseled out a two-under 69 in the opening round of the penultimate major of the season to share 23rd place, four shots behind American Yealimi Noh and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn as Stephanie Meadow made five birdies in a level-par 71 to share 56th.

Meanwhile, Niall Kearney was the only Irishman inside the projected cut line after an opening, level-par 71 left him seven shots behind Sweden’s Vincent Norman and Spain’s Nacho Elvira in the European Tour’s Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor.

Gavin Moynihan, James Sugrue and Paul Dunne shot 73s with Cormac Sharvin and John Murphy two shots further back.

South of Ireland Amateur Open sponsored by Pierse Motors Volkswagen, Lahinch GC (Par 72)

Qualifiers

133 M Kennedy (Royal Dublin) 66 67 (leading qualifier), T O'Connor (Athlone) 63 70;

135 J Hill (Galgorm Castle) 69 66, S Murphy (Portumna) 65 70;

136 D O'Sullivan (Tralee) 69 67, M Boucher (Carton House) 69 67, M McClean (Malone) 67 69;

137 K Murphy (Arklow) 70 67, R Galligan (Elm Park) 66 71;

138 P Conroy (Enniscorthy) 71 67, D Flynn (Carton House) 69 69, H O'Hare (Fortwilliam) 68 70, C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown GC) 68 70;

139 P O'Keeffe (Douglas) 73 66, A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown GC) 68 71;

140 D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh) 74 66, J Whelan (Grange) 72 68, K Egan (Carton House) 70 70, K McCarron (North West) 69 71, E Shipp (Headfort) 69 71, S Carroll (Ballybunion) 69 71, A Marshall (Lisburn) 68 72, S Walker (Roscommon) 68 72;

141 T Ford (Co. Sligo) 74 67, J McDonnell (Forrest Little) 71 70, R Cannon (Balbriggan) 70 71, C Hickey (Dooks) 70 71, J Hood (Galgorm Castle) 70 71;

142 J Hewitt (Tandragee) 74 68, J Lyons (Galway) 74 68, J Doherty (Carton House) 73 69, E Sullivan (Carton House) 71 71, G Collins (Rosslare) 70 72, A Hickey (Galway Bay) 70 72, R Moran (Castle) 67 75;

143 C Denvir (Elm Park) 75 68, D Shiel (Powerscourt) 74 69, A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) 74 69, C Byrne (Strabane) 72 71, J Rackard (Enniscorthy) 72 71, R McNelis (Fintona) 72 71, S Carter (Royal Dublin) 70 73;

144 S Kenneally (Kinsale) 75 69, L O'Neill (Connemara) 74 70, P Buckley (Cork) 73 71, C Butler (Kinsale) 73 71, G Rochford (Bray) 72 72, R Knightly (Royal Dublin) 72 72, H Foley (Royal Dublin) 72 72, A Kiernan (Forrest Little) 70 74, D Kitt (Athenry) 70 74, D Marshall (Naas) 66 78;

145 K Crowley (Fota Island) 75 70, T Dowdall (Woodbrook) 75 70, I Lynch (Rosslare) 74 71, D McMahon (Castletroy) 73 72, J Robinson (Lisburn) 73 72, R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire) 73 72, A O'Callaghan (Tralee) 72 73, C Nolan (Portmarnock) 72 73, A Mulholland (Castlerock) 71 74, M Mullen (Rosslare) 71 74;

146 T Plunkett (Crover House) 77 69, J Foley (Elm Park) 76 70,

Non-qualifiers

146 S Downes (Royal Dublin) 75 71, D Byrne (The Els Club Dubai) 75 71, R O'Doherty (Enniscrone) 74 72, L Nolan (Galway) 73 73, P Coughlan (Castleknock) 73 73, J Rowe (Belvoir Park) 73 73, G Lappin (Belvoir Park) 73 73, K Bornemann (Douglas) 72 74, L O'Connor (Edmondstown) 72 74, B Smyth (Howth) 72 74, A Ryan (Thurles) 72 74, R Latimer (Knock) 71 75, S Ryan (Royal Dublin) 71 75, C Cunningham (Carton House) 71 75, S Flanagan (Portmarnock) 71 75, S Loftus (Lahinch) 70 76, R Walsh Jnr (Douglas) 69 77;

147 J Cleary (Elm Park) 76 71, J McCabe (Roganstown) 76 71, N McCann (Lurgan) 75 72, D O'Riordan (Fermoy) 74 73, P Murray (Clontarf) 74 73, E O'Donnell (Tralee) 74 73, S Mc Dermott (Slieve Russell) 73 74, R Griffin (Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC) 73 74, F Kennedy (The Island) 73 74, R McCrory (Lurgan) 73 74, J Blake (The Island) 73 74, J Hanney (The Island) 73 74, A Smith (Mullingar) 72 75;

148 C Rabbette (Esker Hills) 77 71, C Vaughan (Limerick) 76 72, E Murphy (Dundalk) 76 72, A McCormack (Castletroy) 76 72, C Rafferty (Dundalk) 75 73, R McCrudden (Royal Portrush) 74 74, S O'Neill (Co. Cavan) 74 74, T McLarnon (Massereene) 73 75;

149 E Magill (East Clare) 79 70, J Egan (Muskerry) 77 72, R Kennelly (Portmarnock) 76 73, E Farrell (Ardee) 74 75, A Hill (Athenry) 70 79;

150 N Hearns (Mountrath) 79 71, C Campbell (Warrenpoint) 78 72, S O'Connell (Athenry) 76 74, J Law (East Cork) 75 75;

151 G Bohill (Co. Louth) 77 74, C Cooley (Belvoir Park) 76 75, J Mackin (Dundalk) 74 77, P Sheehan (Ballybunion) 74 77, O O'Brien (Limerick) 73 78;

152 P Carey (Nenagh) 76 76, G Ward (Kinsale) 74 78, L Cunningham (Galway Bay) 73 79, J Sutherland (Galgorm Castle) 72 80, P McGrath (Galway Bay) 71 81;

153 M O'Kelly (Limerick) 81 72, C Kelly (Athlone) 78 75, M Norton (Belvoir Park) 76 77, T Finnegan (Co. Sligo) 75 78, S Desmond (Monkstown) 75 78, F O'Sullivan (Tralee) 74 79, M Buggy (Castlecomer) 73 80;

154 H Gillivan (Westport) 80 74, G Lenehan (Portmarnock) 79 75, C Plower (Galway Bay) 78 76, S Hogan (Nenagh) 74 80;

155 J Cunningham (Carton House) 77 78, N O'Loughlin (Druids Glen) 76 79, P Flynn (Tramore) 75 80, A Kelly (The Heritage) 75 80;

156 G O'Flaherty (Cork) 79 77;

157 T O'Leary (Rosslare) 79 78, J O'Riordan (Dungarvan) 77 80;

158 D Leufer (Athenry) 81 77, P Tobin (Douglas) 79 79, D Keating (Seapoint) 79 79;

159 B Murray (Waterford Castle) 81 78, D Kelleher (Blarney) 80 79;

160 P O'Hara (Kilkenny) 79 81, G O'Mahony (Fota Island) 78 82; 164L Abom (Edmondstown) 80 84;

170 S McDermott (Esker Hills) 84 86

NR R Ward (Nenagh) 83 NR

RTD J Greene (Portmarnock) 73 Rtd.