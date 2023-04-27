Kennedy, Griffin and Walsh named on International Palmer Cup team

Three Irish players have been name on the International team to face the USA in the Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club from June 8-10.

Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy (Louisville) and Ballybofey and Stanorlor’s Ryan Griffin (Maynooth) will be joined in Pennsylvania by Castlewarden’s Lauren Walsh (Wake Forest).

Kennedy recently won his maiden US college event, the prestigious Aggie Invitational in Texas, while reigning Irish Intervarsity champion Griffin won the R&A Student Series event in Spain and was tied second in the final at St Andrews earlier this month.

Ranked 41st in the world, two-time Curtis Cup player Walsh is set to graduate from Wake Forest next month has had six top 10 finishes this season.

The teams are made up 12 men and 12 women, including six automatic selections from rankings, five committee selections and one coach’s pick, per gender. Kennedy, Walsh and Griffin were committee selections.

The result is two 24-player squads that will face off in a Ryder Cup-style competition.

The US. team is led by Wake Forest graduate student Emilia Migliaccio, who will play in her fifth Palmer Cup and first since 2021 while the men’s side is headlined by Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser.

The defending champion International team features Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira from Argentina.