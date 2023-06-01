Keeling to continue Junior Ryder Cup bid in Germany

Sean Keeling might be only 16, but the Roganstown talent impressed many, including the watching Walker Cup selectors, en route to claiming a tie for fourth behind fellow Irishman Liam Nolan in the Brabazon Trophy for the English Amateur Strokeplay at Sunningdale New last week.

The teenager shot rounds of 65, 70 and 69 to lead the tournament by five strokes from Nolan through 54 holes, and while he closed with a 76 to finish three shots outside a playoff between the Galway man and West Herts’ Zach Little, he looks like a good bet for Stephen Gallacher’s European Junior Ryder Cup team to face the USA in Italy in September.

Six boys and six girls will take on the USA in Rome from September 26-28, with the first two days of the Junior Ryder Cup being played at Golf Nazionale before the decisive singles matches are held at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the eve of the 44th Ryder Cup.

There are nine qualifying events, and after the first three, Keeling lies third in the race for three automatic spots ahead of the German Boys Open, which will be played over the next three days at Golf Club St. Leon-Rot near Heidelberg.