Kanturk’s Mairead Martin leaves field behind in Ballybunion Ladies’ Scratch Cup

Kanturk’s Mairead Martin cruised to an impressive nine-stroke win in the Ballybunion Ladies’ Scratch Cup.

A graduate of the University of Louisville, the plus-two handicap Cork star (23) racked up six birdies in an opening one-under 71 to lead by seven strokes from Doneraile’s Paula Walsh.

Taking to the Old Course for the afternoon round, the former Irish international made four birdies and five bogeys in a one-over 75 to finish on level par 146.

Walsh was second on nine-over following rounds of 78 and 77, while Douglas’ Clodagh Coughlan edged out clubmate Aoife Ni Thuama by two strokes for third on 161 after a closing 79.

Aoife claimed fourth on a countback from Mallow’s Jennifer Hickey, Castle’s Deirdre Hoey and Ballybunion’s Noirin Hitchen after a countback, while former Irish seniors international Maria O’Reilly from Headfort was eighth on 165 after a second-round 80.

Ten-handicapper Hitchen had the best gross, winning by three shots from Hoey after a brace of 72s.

Ballybunion’s 36-hole Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup, sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy, takes place on the Old Course on Saturday week, June 10.

It features a top-class field with the likes of Cork’s Gary O’Flaherty and Ballybunion’s Peter Sheehan looking to add more silverware to their collections.