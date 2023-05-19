Justin Rose shows Major mojo as Séamus Power exits early at US PGA

Justin Rose: 'It's very hard to hit the ball in the fairway right now. The fairways are so firm - that's what's kind of making them so hard to hit' Photo: USA TODAY — © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Justin Rose proved he could still be a huge asset to Europe’s Ryder Cup chances when he chiselled out a gritty level-par 70 to grab a share of the clubhouse lead at halfway in the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Ten years after his US Open win at Merion, the Englishman (42) joked it was a “smoke and mirrors” performance as he managed to play his first 14 holes in two-under par despite failing to hit even one of the firm-running fairways in swirling breezes.

When he eventually found his first fairway at the sixth, his 15th, he missed the green and dropped a shot, then dropped another after finding the deep rough at the seventh.

Still, he was more than thrilled to share the lead on one-under par with the unheralded Canadian Taylor Pendrith (31), who shot a fine 69.

“I thought four-under par would be the winning score before the tournament started,” said Rose, who has regained his confidence since ending a four-year drought by winning at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

“I felt like there was going to be a couple of days that were pretty windy. It’s very hard to hit the ball in the fairway right now. The fairways are so firm – that’s what’s kind of making them so hard to hit.”

As for the secret to his play over the first two days, he joked: “Smoke and mirrors, I guess, yeah. A few fair lies in the rough, to be honest. Advancing the ball up and around the green and a good short game, stayed with it.

“When I did catch a bad lie in the rough, I took my medicine and pitched out and tried to avoid the big number. I felt like making a bogey or two around here is no big deal. The fact that I made 10 birdies is remarkable considering how I’ve put the ball in play off the tee.”

Club professional Michael Block (70), Austrian Sepp Straka (71) and Keith Mitchell (71) were a shot off the pace on level-par, but Séamus Power was destined to miss the cut after he added a 74 to his opening 75 to finish on nine-over.

He needed a fast start but instead bogeyed the par-three third and the par-five fourth and dropped further shots as bunkers gobbled up approaches to the eighth and ninth.

He gave himself a glimmer of hope with birdies at the 10th and 12th before he started chasing and bogeyed two of his last four holes.

“The easy holes are what killed me,” confessed Power, who lamented a missed opportunity to rack up Ryder Cup points but knows he still has time to make a “big statement” that will grab captain Luke Donald’s attention.

“I’ve obviously made a couple bogeys at the end there, but I played the 14th two-over, and I played four in two-over, and realistically, if you’re one-under for those four, you’d be a little bit disappointed.”

He has a busy summer ahead with the Memorial, the US Open, the Travelers and the Scottish Open, but he’s not obsessing about the Ryder Cup.

“I feel like I’m in a position where I can’t control it,” said Power, who was projected to fall to 14th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 30 making it to the Tour Championship.

“I guess if you win one of these things or have a couple of high finishes in the Majors, you can. But with me playing in the States, it’s going to be difficult to get one of the automatic spots. And I don’t want to set a goal where I’m going to be reliant on someone else picking me.

“It’s a huge thing that you want to make. But I feel if I can take care of my individual goals, like making the Tour Championship, and also I’m hoping to get another win and stuff like that, I think it will take care of it rather than be focusing on it.

“This was a chance, so that’s kind of disappointing, but, I’ve got Memorial, US Open, even Travelers is a big tournament and obviously the Scottish [Open] and The Open itself. So that’s a lot of opportunities to play some good golf and make some big statements for yourself. So it’s going be the goal.”

