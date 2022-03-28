‘Just excited heading into next week’ – Stephanie Meadow on a high ahead of opening major of season

Stephanie Meadow is looking forward to the tour’s final visit to Mission Hills for this week’s Chevron Championship after clinching her first top 10 since the Olympics in the JTBC Classic in California.

Armed with a new putting style, the Jordanstown star closed with a two-under 70 to tie for 10th on 10-under par, six shots outside a playoff that saw Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul beat Denmark’s Nanna Koertz Madsen at the second tie hole.

As Leona Maguire signed off with a two-over 74 featuring two double-bogey sevens, four birdies and two bogeys to share 42nd in four-under, Meadow made four birdies and two bogeys and is now looking forward to the first major of the season.

“I finally got some putts to roll in this week,” said Meadow, who was tied 19th at Mission Hills last year. “Even though the greens are a little bumpy I made some go in. Yeah, just excited heading into next week. Game is heading in the right direction. Yeah, it's been great.”

As for her putting, Meadow is feeling confident after making a big change and moving up 52 places to 58th in the Race to CME Globe standings as Maguire fell four spots to seventh.

“I started putting with a line on my ball, so that's a pretty big thing for me,” she said. “It's allowed me to kind of commit to my lines a lot better. For next week, I've played that golf course a million times it feels like, even in college; I know it pretty well. Just keep doing the same things. It's a major week, but it's still the same.”

With her confidence on the rise, she added: “Yeah, I mean it's huge. It's nice to see some putts roll in. It's been a very long time since I had a good putting week, so really happy with that.

"You know, I had a lot of chances on the back. Just didn't convert, and then two bad shots and then I had a bogey. So it's like it is what it is. Happy to not kind of compound any mistakes and keep fighting.”

This will be the final edition of the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills as the event is moving to the Houston area next year.

“Oh, I mean, it's crazy,” a nostalgic Meadow said. “Obviously there is so much tradition there and it's been going on -- just walking down the 18th, seeing all the names and the pond, I mean, it's a fabulous experience, so I'm definitely going to take in every last second of it. I'm sure Chevron will figure out a way to continue traditions and make it just as special.”

As for the JTBC Classic, rookie Thitikul came from six shots behind Koerstz Madsen when she fired an eight-under 64 to post a clubhouse target of 16-under par.

Koerstz Madsen came to the 18th with a one-shot lead, needing a par to earn her second title in as many starts, but she three-putted and shot 70 before going on to lose at the second tie hole.