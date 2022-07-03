JP McManus Pro-AM: What attracts the world’s top players to Adare? Everything you need to know about golf’s most lavish event

The JP McManus Pro-Am returns after a 12-year absence on Monday and Tuesday with 10 of the world’s top 12 as well as Tiger Woods set to take on the 2027 Ryder Cup course at Adare Manor.

Organiser McManus does not pay appearance fees for the event but players are treated so lavishly and he supports them so generously in their own charitable endeavours they jump to help him raise millions for charities in the Mid-West region.

The Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charity since its inception in 1990 and this year’s edition is expected to raise another huge sum.

A field of 50 professionals, which includes LPGA Tour star Leona Maguire, will compete in two events — 36-hole stroke play tournament for the pros only and a 36-hole nett team event.

The team format for the Pro-Am element is a Shamble, (a version of a Texas Scramble) where the amateur must score a net birdie (or better) to contribute to the team score.

The professional selects the best tee shot of the whole team at each hole and all three amateurs then play their second shot from this position. If the selected tee shot is the professional’s tee shot he will play from here as well, if not he will play from where his tee shot finished. Pádraig Harrington, who is close to McManus and was closely involved in advising him on changes to the golf course, describes the event as “very impressive”.

“There are no appearance fees, no fees to go and play in the JP McManus Pro-Am,” he explained. “But JP asks nicely, and he will support every player who comes to his pro-am. JP will support them for the rest of their life and their charitable endeavours. That really is it.

"Whenever they're running a charity event, JP will be first on that list to support them, right around the world. Anybody who helps JP out will become a friend to JP, and JP will always remember that and work with those players whatever they're doing, help them out.

"It is a bit of a bonus that you are going to Adare and you're going to enjoy yourself. It's one of the highlights of the year in Ireland, and certainly in golfing terms it's a huge highlight with the people that will be there.

"All the pros will have the time of their life, will have a great experience, but even though there's no appearance fees, the fact that JP will support these players, they have a friend for life in the fact that they've come and played in JP McManus's pro-am. And the family. The whole family are there, as well. I know JP is the name out front, but they will support whatever charitable endeavours these players have going forward.”

The draw for the Pro-Am was made on Sunday night with the professionals paired with different amateur teams each day.

Tiger Woods will play with the “Dr Michael Smurfit” team of Michael Smurfit Jnr, Tony Smurfit and Sharon Smurfit on Monday before partnering the team of billion businessman, bookmaker and gambler Michael Tabor on Tuesday.

Of the world’s top 12, only Australian Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are missing with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler joined by Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.

Nine Irish professionals will tee it up with McIlroy, Maguire and Harrington joined by Paul McGinley, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry, Séamus Power, John Murphy and Paul Dunne.

Celebrities and sports figures are also in action.

Prize money and amateur prizes

The professionals will play for a prize fund of €1 million with the winner banking €250,000 and 10th place worth €30,000. If there is a tie, then there will be a card countback over the last 18 holes. If still tied, the trophy will be shared.

There is another €800,000 on offer in the Pro-Am with the professional with the lowest combined team score over the two days picking up €200,000 with those finishing from 21st to 50th guaranteed €5,000 each.

There is also a daily team prize for a purse of €100,000 each day with the pro with the best team score each day winning €50,000.

The amateur team with the lowest combined score over the two days will win the overall team prize with ties decided on a countback.

Trophies will be presented to the top three teams at the Gala Dinner on Tuesday evening.

Gates open

6am: Car parks & Park & Ride;

6:30am: Golf course / spectator village

Pro-Am Parking Info

Anybody who has not pre-booked parking and wishes to park on-site at the Pro-Am is encouraged to arrive early each day as additional spaces will be available, priced at €30 per day. If those additional spaces become full, only those who have pre-booked will be granted access. NB: Contactless payment only accepted.

Park & Ride

Starts at 6am and will run every 30 minutes from Limerick Racecourse. Last shuttle departing from Adare Manor is 8:30pm each night.

Championship Village

Will be in operation for spectators behind the 8th green, at the entrance from Car Park B. Numerous food and beverage vendors will be in operation here, with the bar closing at 16:30 each day.

Caps

Your cap is your entry ticket. Anyone including infants that does not have a ticket will be denied access to the event. Please note, all caps from the rescheduled 2020 event are valid.

Anybody without a ticket cap for the event can watch live coverage in Ireland at 2pm on both days, on Sky Sports and Virgin Media Two.

JP McManus Pro-Am

First Round Draw

First Tee

8.00: Paul McGinley (Niall O’Connor, Josh Clark, Ryan Nivakoff)

8.10: Luke Donald (Niall Horan, Jamie Dornan, Bill Murray)

8.20: Matt Fitzpatrick (Dermot Desmond, Roy Ryu, Pascal Grizot)

8.30: Graeme McDowell (Greg McLaughlin, Keith Sbarbaro, Matt Ginella)

8.40: Justin Rose (Charlie McCreevy, Michael O’Flynn, Keith Wood)

8.50: Henrik Stenson (Frank Berry, Charlie Swan, Eamon Grimes)

9.00: David Howell (Ross Desmond, Andriy Schevchenko, Ahmed Tayeb)

9.10: Thomas Bjorn (Paula Ledbetter, Gaynor Rupert, John Hegarty)

9.20: Mark O’Meara (Dan Friedkin, John Mahony, Martin O’Neill)

9.30: Sam Burns (Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne)

9.40: Paul Casey (Cian McNamara, Nick Mullen, Nick Mastroianni)

9.50: Adam Scott (Gerard Felley, Laurent Kramer, Philippe Hancock)

12.45: Tyrrell Hatton (Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, John Terry)

12.55: Bryson DeChambeau (Keir MacLennan, Alex Sandeman, Drew Fleming)

1.05: Jon Rahm (Brian Evans, Albert Sharpe, Lawrence Hickey)

1.15: Shane Lowry (Abdulla Al Naboodah, Sammy Eldin)

1.25: Justin Thomas (Pat Desmond, Brett Desmond, Dery Desmond)

1.35: Brooks Koepka (Pat Toomey, Morgan Whelan, Ciaran Keating)

1.45: Collin Morikawa (Nick Beucher, Andrew White, Josh Rodarnel)

1.55: Jordan Spieth (Owen McManus, Seán McManus, Shelly McManus)

2.05: Tiger Woods (Michael Smurfit Jr, Tony Smurfit Jr, Sharon Smurfit)

2.15: Leona Maguire (Tom Magnier, JP Magnier, MV Magnier)

2.25: Rory McIlroy (Gerry McManus, Mark McManus, Cormac McManus)

2.35: Scottie Scheffler (Michael O’Leary, Eddie O’Leary, Martin Hayden)

2.45: Dustin Johnson (Keith Browne, Pete Calveley, Mark Power)

10th Tee

8.05: Alex Noren (Michael Lund, Kojm Carey, John Coleman)

8.15: Jason Kokrak (John Flynn, Kevin Hickey, Pat Lee)

8.25: Tom Hoge (Johann Rupert, Jay Monahan, Phil Hogan)

8.35: Pat Perez (Fergus Foley, Delia Foley, Connie Kirby)

8.45: Thorbjorn Olesen (Noel Walsh, Pauline Danaher, Richard Crowe)

8.55: Cormac Sharvin (Justin Carthy, Ruby Walsh, Craig Reid)

9.05: Ian Woosnam (Jim Kirby, Nancy McKenna, Larry Kirby)

9.15: Brandon Stone (Guy Kinnings, Keith Pelley, Keith Waters)

9.25: Paul Dunne (Mike Meldman, JJ Dudum, John Carr)

9.35: Matt Kuchar (Antonella Droux, Bernard Firmenich, Sylviane Firmenich)

9.45: Joe McGrath (Paul Knight, Joe McGrath, John Doyle)

9.55: Harold Varner III (AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald, Johnny Murtagh)

12.40: Seamus Power (Eamon Mellett, Bernard Duggan, Des Devane)

12.50: Patrick Cantlay (Barry Leddin), Eoin Hanrahan, Sean Carey)

1.0: Xander Schauffele (Gerry McIlroy, Sean O’Flaherty, Donal Casey)

1.10: Ian Poulter (Jeremy John, John Francome, Paul Richards)

1.20: Padraig Harrington (Chris Kirchner, Mitch Tweedie, Jan Danzi)

1.30: Bernd Wiesberger (Maeve Danaher, Timmy Danaher, Matt Danaher)

1.40: Martin Kaymer (Denis O’Brien, Jack O’Brien, Patrick O’Brien)

1.50: Rickie Fowler (Robert Butler), Rudi Butler, Conor Sexton)

2.0: Jamie Donaldson (Matt Dawon, Niall Quinn, Nick Faldo)

2.10 Lee Westwood (Peter Jones, Stephen Miron, Philip Jansen)

2.20: Danny Willett (Mike Challis, John Kelsey-Fry, Stefan Soroka)

2.30: Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Martin Gilbert, Ron Rosner, Peter Harrison)

2.40: Tommy Fleetwood (Christy Roche, Eddie Irwin, Billy McManus)