JP McManus Pro-Am becomes first sporting casualty of the year due to coronavirus

This year's JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament has become the first major sporting casualty of the year as the pandemic continues to cause chaos all over the world. Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka had all committed to playing this year.

The Steering Committee today announced the event will now take place July 4 and 5, 2022.

Uncertainly still surrounds all major sporting events this year and with 40,000 attendees expected from many different countries in Limerick, it was felt that the smooth and safe running of the sold-out event would be better facilitated in 2022.

Chairman of the Pro-Am Committee, Colm Hannon said: "We are at all times prioritising public health and are aware that question marks remain about events taking place for much of this year.

"Spectators make the Pro-Am very special and we feel by moving it to 2022, and making the decision early, gives us the best chance of delivering a world-class tournament in front of a full house next year. We would like to sincerely thank our players, volunteers, ticket cap holders and the European Tour for their continued patience and full support of the event."

