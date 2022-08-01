Joshua Hill well placed for Mullingar Scratch glory as McGinley and Clarke secure top three finishes on Legends Tour

Galgorm Castle’s Joshua Hill will have a chance to exact some revenge for his South of Ireland exit to Harry Gillivan after grabbing a share of the lead with the Westport talent heading into the final 36 holes of the Mullingar Scratch Trophy.

The Ballymena star (18) fired a 10-under 62 en route to leading the qualifiers at Lahinch and while he was beaten by Gillivan in the first round, they will go out together in the final group today in the 72-hole strokeplay classic sponsored by Sherry Fitzgerald/Davitt & Davitt and Pinergy.

Hill set the clubhouse target at eight-under par when he followed an opening 66 with a 70.

But Gillivan matched his total by firing 11 birdies and three bogeys in a brace of four-under 68s to leave them three shots clear of Tandragee’s William Small, West of Ireland champion Alan Fahy from Bray, Connemara’s Luke O’Neill and young Faithlegg star Rory Milne.

Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy followed a 74 with a best-of-the-afternoon 66 to share seventh with Portmarnock’s Brandon St John (73-67) on four-under as the cut for the top 51 fell at four-over par.

Elsewhere, Paul McGinley finished just two shots behind Alex Cejka in the JCB Championship on the Legends Tour in Uttoxeter.

The German closed with a 70 to McGinley’s 69 to win on 11-under. Event host Darren Clarke tied third with Retief Goosen and James Kingston on eight-under after a 69 at JCB Golf and Country Club.