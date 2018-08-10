Jordan Spieth was frustrated with the easy conditions on day two of the US PGA Championship, despite using them to keep alive his hopes of completing the career grand slam.

Jordan Spieth reveals his frustration with Bellerive despite fine second round at US PGA

Spieth carded a bogey-free 66 at Bellerive Country Club to reach halfway at three under par.

However, that was seven shots off the pace on a day of low scoring which saw Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel both shoot 63 to equal the lowest score in tournament history.

Clubhouse leader Gary Woodland also set a tournament record with his halfway total of 130 after adding a 66 to his opening 64.

"(I'm) a little frustrated at this place in general," said Spieth, who needs to win the US PGA to become the sixth player to have won all four major titles.

"I think that it's tough to come to a venue with bentgrass greens and this kind of weather. This course probably is phenomenal if it's not playing so soft. And it's not the rain that came on Tuesday, it was like that on Monday.

"You can just fire in and you get away with more, like you don't have to be as precise. That's frustrating in a major championship because typically what it does is you don't really have to be as precise on and around the greens. That's frustrating to me because I feel like that's an advantage that I have.

"So personally I would prefer more difficult and firmer, faster conditions on the greens. Having said that, I would have shot a much higher score yesterday, given you've got to be in the fairways in order to hold greens where they need to be.

"So I'm not saying that my score would be any better, I'm just saying what you would like to see in a major championship."

The US PGA will move to May from 2019 and Spieth added: "I think May is going to be a lot better for this golf tournament for sure."

