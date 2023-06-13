Jon Rahm on PGA Tour and LIV merger: ‘A lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management’

Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 123rd US Open Championship

Jon Rahm admits frustrated PGA Tour players feel a sense of “betrayal” by the PGA Tour brass after last week’s bombshell announcement of a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The Masters champion, who is one of the favourites to lift his third Major at The Los Angeles Country Club this week, understands why Jay Monahan and the PIF kept their talks a closely guarded secret.

But he also believes the players feel somewhat betrayed by the management after their abrupt U-turn on working with Saudi Arabia.

“Well, there's a lot of not-answered questions,” Rahm said. “It's tough when it's the week before a Major. Trying not to think about it as much as possible.

“I think it gets to a point where you want to have faith in management, and I want to have faith that this is the best thing for all of us, but it's clear that that's not the consensus.

“I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management. I understand why they had to keep it so secret.”

Five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka said he was taken by surprise by the news but has now moved on to focus on winning his sixth Major.

Asked if he felt “vindicated” as a player who defected to LIV Golf, Koepka said: “It didn't matter to me. Like I said, I’m trying to focus on this week. I think that's why I've been really good at Majors, honestly, too.”

The recently crowned PGA Championship winner reckons his ability to block out the “chaos” around him is what makes him so effective in Majors.

“Like I've said, the more chaotic things get the easier it gets for me,” Koepka said. “Everything starts to slow down and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

He added: “I enjoy the chaos.”