Jon Rahm blasts course record 61 to lurk just two behind Tony Finau at Mexico Open

Defending champion Jon Rahm continued his sensational start to 2023 when he fired a course record 10-under 61 to lurk just two shots behind Tony Finau heading into the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The Masters champion and world number one matched his career-low round on the PGA Tour to move into a tie for second with Akshay Bhatia on 17-under par as he seeks his fifth win of the season in the US.

Rahm stormed to the turn in six-under 29 before adding four more birdies on the back nine.

"It was a great round," Rahm said. "The swings didn't feel that different today to the first two days. I think I mentioned in a couple interviews that in the first two rounds, a couple of the not-so-good swings cost me a little bit too much, right?

"Either I hit it in a hazard or put myself in a spot where making par was difficult, and that's why I was a little bit out of pace. Today, everything just seemed perfect, right? Made a lot of great swings, and the ones that weren't great, still gave myself a good result."

He needed an eagle three at the last for a 59 but plugged his drive in a fairway bunker and eventually made five after being forced to pitch out.

Rahm's other 61s came in the third rounds at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship and the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

If he wins today, he will become the first player with five wins in a PGA Tour season before May 1 since Johnny Miller in 1974.

Tony Finau, of the United States, hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole (Moises Castillo/AP) — © Moises Castillo

"If I putt as good as I did today, I'll definitely give myself a chance," said Rahm, who had just 25 putts in his 61.

Bhatia (21), who won The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, made four birdies and an eagle in his last six holes for a 63.

"Today was amazing because I felt very calm, and I'm just putting myself more and more in this position," Bhatia said. "And I know I'm capable of winning—obviously won on the Korn Ferry Tour—so I know what the feeling's feel like going into tomorrow."

He'll play in the final group with Rahm and Finau, who made five birdies in his last seven holes in a six-under 65 for a two-shot lead on 19-under.

"I think it definitely got my juices going a little bit and was able to make a few birdies coming in to stay in front of him," Finau said of Rahm's Saturday charge from tied 12th to second.

"It was something I expected going into today. He's an amazing golfer. I play with him a lot, and to see him at the top of the leaderboard after only 12 or 13 holes was not a big surprise to me."

Brandon Wu's 67 left him solo fourth, just three shots behind Finau on 16-under, with Will Gordon the next best, six shots behind in fifth place after a 67.

Rahm is bidding for his seventh win in 15 starts—a run that began with his third win in four years at the Acciona Open de España at Club de Campo in Madrid in October last year.

Twice a winner of the Irish Open (2017 at Portstewart and 2019 at Lahinch), the big Basque (28) has won 20 times as a professional in 163 starts, winning at least twice yearly worldwide since claiming the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in 2017.