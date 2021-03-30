John Murphy and Mark Power make up Irish contingent in Walker Cup team

Kinsale’s John Murphy and Kilkenny’s Mark Power have been selected for the Great Britain and Ireland team to play the USA in the 48th Walker Cup match at Seminole in Florida from May 8-9.

Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty, who played in the 2019 match at Royal Liverpool, misses out as he has played just one event in the last six months due to injury and the COViD-19 pandemic, while Holywood’s Tom McKibbin also failed to convince the selectors this time around.

The selection of Power (20)— a son of three time Irish Close champion Eddie Power and three time Irish Ladies’ Close winner Eileen Rose McDaid— is no surprise given his trajectory over the past three years.

A two-time Irish Boys champion, the Wake Forest sophomore reached the semi-finals of The Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale and finished second in the Brabazon Trophy last year.

Like Rafferty, he also played for the winning International team in the Arnold Palmer Cup at Bay Hill and having previously represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy and Ireland in the European Amateur Team Championship and Men’s Home Internationals, a Walker Cup cap is a just reward for a player now ranked 29th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

A returning senior at the University of Louisville, Murphy (22) might have made the team in 2019 following his breakthrough win in the St Andrews Links Trophy the previous year.

But he found form too late in 2019 to get the nod, winning the Mullingar Scratch Trophy and the Bearcat Invitational late in the season before adding two more collegiate wins last year to catch the attention of the selectors.

Earlier this year finished sixth in the Jones Cup Invitational and seventh in the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate to clinch his place having recorded wins in the GCAA Amateur Series – Georgia and the Dorado Beach Collegiate in 2020.

GB&I is bidding to win back the famous trophy after the USA secured a 15½-10½ victory at Royal Liverpool two years ago, marking the first away win in the match since 2007 when the USA prevailed at Royal County Down.

The GB&I team comprises Barclay Brown, Alex Fitzpatrick, Angus Flanagan, Ben Jones, Matty Lamb, Joe Long, John Murphy, Mark Power, Ben Schmidt and Sandy Scott. The travelling reserves are Jack Dyer and Jake Bolton.

Stuart Wilson, GB&I captain, said: “The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole.

"It gives them the opportunity to display their exceptional talent and will provide a lifetime of memories. After a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”

The selection of Murphy and Power brings to 49 the number of Irish players selected for Walker Cup duty since 1924.

The GB&I team:

Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)

Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)

Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)

Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire County, England)

Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)

Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)

John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)

Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)

Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)

Sandy Scott (22, Nairn, Scotland)

Reserves

1. Jack Dyer (23, Boyce Hill, England)

2. Jake Bolton (22, Ogbourne Downs, England)

Online Editors