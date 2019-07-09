Sport Golf

John Daly pulls out of British Open over golf cart dispute

John Daly gets in his golf cart after putting on the fifth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament last May at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Twice major champion John Daly has pulled out of next week's British Open after his request to use a golf cart was denied by tournament organisers.

American Daly, who has an arthritic right knee, used a cart at the PGA Championship in May under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

After the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) rejected his request on Saturday, the 53-year-old said he would try to play through pain but he has since changed his mind.

The R&A said the terrain at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland was not suited to golf carts and the club did not permit their use.

American Kevin Streelman will replace 1995 British Open winner Daly in the field.

Daly is exempt from qualifying, like all British Open winners, until he is aged 60.

The British Open returns to Portrush, Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years from July 18-21. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas

