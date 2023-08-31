Jody Fanagan takes on Todd White in US Senior Amateur final

Jody Fanagan plays his tee shot at the second hole during the quarter-finals of the US Senior Amateur at Martis Camp Club in Truckee, California yesterday. Photo: Jeff Haynes/USGA

Milltown's Jody Fanagan has a chance to make USGA history today when he faces top seed Todd White in the final of the US Senior Amateur Championship in California.

The Dublin funeral director (58), who famously partnered Pádraig Harrington to a foursomes win over Tiger Woods and John Harris in the 1995 Walker Cup win at Royal Porthcawl, beat Curtis Holck 5&3 in the quarter-finals before seeing off 2019 champion Bob Royak on the 19th in a semi-final dogfight where he squandered a four-up lead with eight to play.

Playing in his first US Senior Amateur, Fanagan is bidding to become the first international winner of the event, which is being played at Martis Camp Club in Truckee.

He was an estimated four-under par as he built a four-up lead on Royak, who beat him in last year's Concession Cup, through 10 holes but bogeyed the 11th and 12th and double-bogeyed the 13th to see his lead shrink to one hole.

Royak birdied the 16th to square the match and after halving the 18th in bogeys, Fanagan prevailed with a winning par at the 19th and is excited about the opportunity ahead.

"You know how tough this course is," said Fanagan, who like fellow finalist White (a 2013 Walker Cup winner) will be exempt to tee it up alongside Harrington in next year's US Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island, whatever happens in today's 18-hole final.

"One or two average shots, you're in the rough, and you can't make par, and the guy goes on a stretch of par, par, par, birdie, birdie, and I was lucky. You know it's tough, and you assume nothing."

He added: "On this course, you're never done. I played great in the first nine, ten holes and I was four-up, but you know the match is not over. A lot of golf to be played, and Bob is a really great player. I hit a few bad shots on the back nine but hung in there at the end. Long day, two matches today, but looking forward to tomorrow.

"You get no easy matches. The guys are really strong. We played Bob in Spain last November and Bob got the better of me that day. I was certainly up for it. But it teaches you that if you play your game, you're good enough. I didn't play my game that day, but today I was better. It was a great match but just got over the line."

Fanagan will be keeping a close eye on this weekend's Walker Cup at St Andrews and he never tires of being asked about beating Woods in 1995.

"He was pretty special all right, yeah," Fanagan recalled. "It was his first time playing links and he probably struggled a little bit in the tough weather in Wales back in 1995, but you could see that he had all the attributes. He was class."

The final tees off at 4pm Irish time today.