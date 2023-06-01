Jessica Ross cruises to Ulster Strokeplay as Max Kennedy snatches men’s title at sixth extra hole

All smiles: Jessica Ross and Max Kennedy celebrate their wins at Clandeboye. Photo: Fran Caffrey / Golffile.

Max Kennedy needed six extra holes to clinch a thrilling play-off victory in the Ulster Men’s Amateur Stroke Play Open Championship as Clandeboye’s Jessica Ross romped to a 10-shot win in the Women’s Championship on her home course.

The Royal Dublin star beat Killeen’s Jamie Butler on the third sudden-death hole after they finished level in the three-hole aggregate play-off.

Butler took a six-shot lead into the final round, but a five-over 76 saw him caught on four-under 209 by Kennedy with a closing 68.

They finished a shot clear of Holywood’s Rory Williamson (71) and Athenry’s David Kitt (70), and their play-off duel went all the way to the sixth extra hole, where Kennedy’s par putt sealed victory.

“It’s always nice to win but to do it coming from behind is a little bit nicer,” Max said. “Obviously, Jamie didn’t have his best day today, but we fought it out in a play-off. We gave it everything, and luckily I came out on top.”

Home favourite Ross shot rounds of 73, 66 and 71 to win the women’s title by 10 strokes from Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan on nine-under.

“You could argue I used the local knowledge to my advantage, but I’m happy with it,” Jessica beamed. “ It was nice walking down 18 in a comfortable position.”