Jason Kokrak wins Charles Schwab Challenge to enter Ryder Cup frame

Charles Schwab Challenge winner Jason Kokrak hoists the Marvin Leonard Trophy after the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Erich Schlegel-USA Today Sports

Jason Kokrak emerged as a potential big-hitting US Ryder Cup debutant when he cruised past an off-colour Jordan Spieth to win the Charles Schwab Challenge and his second title this season.

The 6'4" giant from Ohio (36) closed with a level par 70 to 73 from Spieth to win by two strokes on 14-under par at Colonial Country Club in Texas.

It was a day for Ryder Cup moves on both sides of the Atlantic with Ian Poulter tied third in Fort Worth and Bernd Wiesberger retaining the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark by five shots from Italian Guido Migliozzi, who also enters the picture for European skipper Pádraig Harrington.

"I didn't really end it like I wanted to, but you know, I think it shows that I've got a lot of grit and a lot of fight in me," Kokrak said after he held off Spieth down the stretch and entered the US Ryder Cup conversation by moving to 13th in the standings.

"Whether I'm in the conversation or not, I've had an incredible year; yes, to make a Ryder Cup or any team event has always been a lifelong goal.

"I missed out on a Walker Cup as an amateur, and that's just something that's a lifelong goal, and I would love to be a part of the team.

"Love to be in that team room. Anything that I can do to help out to bring the Cup home, it would be a great honour."

Spieth moved up to ninth in the US standings, but there was also a positive move in Europe for Wiesberger, who jumped five spots to 11th in the World Points List, just two place outside the automatic spots.

"Got to keep playing good golf, but I would like to put my name in the vicinity of one of those spots," said Wiesberger. "First things first, I need to play some more tournaments like this week, and it will sort itself out."

The 35-year-old closed with a seven-under 64 to claim a wire-to-wire, five-shot win on 21-under from Migliozzi, who shot 63, as Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell slipped 17 places to tied 31st on eight-under after a 71.

On the Challenge Tour, Team Ireland's Dermot McElroy lamented a cold putter as he missed a golden opportunity to win the Irish Challenge at a sun-kissed Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links.

The Ballymena star (27) went to the 18th tied for the lead with the Netherlands' Daan Huizing and Spain's Eduard Rousaud on eight-under but made bogey to their birdie threes to miss out on a playoff by two shots.

Huizing (30) shot 67 before beating Rousaud with a par four at the 18th to claim his third Challenge Tour win and €35,200 as McElroy's 72 forced him to settle for tied fourth and €11,000.

"I am obviously disappointed not to actually win because I had a great opportunity all day to make a lot of birdies, but unfortunately, it just didn't happen," said McElroy, who won the Christy O'Connor Jnr Trophy as the leading Irishman for the second time since 2016.

"The course was there for the taking, as you've seen with the scores today, and I gave myself plenty of chances, but I just could not hole a putt at all there, unfortunately."

McElroy is not a member of the Challenge Tour but hopes to earn his status by taking advantage of Team Ireland invitations to compete on the second-tier circuit.

Michael Hoey (41) overcame a two-stroke penalty for being late for his tee time on Friday by carding a 66 to finish seventh, just three shots behind the winner on six-under.

"These courses suit me because a lot of the young guys hit it 40 (yards) past me," Hoey said. "These guys are very strong and hit the ball a long way, so I tend to need courses where there is a 10 to 12 under par winning score.

"I really enjoyed the golf course. I was looking dodgy for the cut after being late for the tee, which I've never done in my life.

"It was just one of those things, really. I got the time wrong. So I did really, really well to hang in there on Friday. Mentally it was a good performance considering that."

It was also a good week for 18-year old Co Down talent Tom McKibbin, who shot 71 to tie for 12th in just his fourth professional start, earning a first cheque for €3,630.

Artane's Cameron Raymond (€2,477) was 18th on two-under after a 71 as Mallow's James Sugrue continued his strong start to his career, closing with a 67 to tie for 23rd on one-under.

Meanwhile, Germany's Alex Cejka won the second PGA Tour Champions major of 2021 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Just three weeks after outlasting US Ryder Cup captain Stricker in a playoff for the Regions Tradition in Alabama, he shot a final-round, three-under 67 to win by four shots from Tim Petrovic on eight-under-par.

Cejka started the final round one shot behind Stricker, who got off to a bad start and shot a seven-over 77 to finish tied 11th, nine shots behind on one-over.

Dungannon's Darren Clarke shot 74 to tie for 54th on 11-over with Paul McGinley 74th on 19-over after a 75.

On the Symetra Tour, Olivia Mehaffey shot rounds of 77 and 74 to miss the cut by a shot on her professional debut in the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Florida.