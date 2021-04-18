Japan’s journey from humble beginnings to humble success

A leading American golf weekly boldly predicted the emergence of “what may become an Oriental golf boom . . .” This, as it happened, referred to the likely impact of Japan’s triumph in the Canada Cup in Tokyo back in 1957.

So, the achievement of Hideki Matsuyama in capturing the 85th Masters last Sunday can be viewed as something of a second coming. And remarkably, it has been all of 64 years in the making.

The truth is that golf has had numerous false dawns in the land of the rising sun. Which is certain to make Matsuyama’s triumph all the sweeter.

Many felt that Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki, a legend in his homeland, would be the player to make the Major breakthrough, based largely on his dominance of the Japanese tour during the 1970s and '80s. Powerfully built, he seemed to fit perfectly into the legacy of General Dougas MacArthur, whose American occupation of Japan in the wake of World War II, led to the popularising of golf there.

Such links, however, were to create only bitter irony for Ozaki who once told a colleague that his visits to the US were uncomfortable reminders that the war had yet to be consigned to history. And with the later production of movies such as Pearl Harbor, it would have been difficult to argue the point.

Japan’s association with golf was undoubtedly boosted by their remarkable Canada Cup victory. It is said that at 5ft 4ins, the diminutive Torakichi Nakamura dragged his partner, British-born former caddie, Koichi Ono, to a nine-stroke triumph.

With rounds of 68, 68, 67 and 71, Nakamura took the individual title by seven strokes from Gary Player, Sam Snead and Welshman, Dave Thomas, in a tie for second. This was when Snead, on being asked why the Japanese were such great putters, famously replied: “Because they’ve yet to discover how difficult it is.”

For his part, the 21-year-old Player said: “I never saw such putting in my life. Between them, they sank 10 putts of 10 to 20 feet. If Bobby Locke thinks he can putt, he should see these Japanese.”

Their women golfers were first to make a mark in the US through Ayako Okamoto, who was born in Hiroshima in 1951. Her breakthrough victory came in 1982 when she beat Sally Little in a play-off for the Arizona Copper Classic. By that stage, Iaso Aoki had become a significant figure in the American men’s game, while Japan was making a telling impact on the international golf equipment market.

This prompted me to visit Tokyo when I got the opportunity in April 1984. Finding myself in Hong Kong where I reported on the International Rugby Sevens for The Irish Times, I decided to venture further east at my own expense. That’s when I witnessed first-hand, the Japanese love-affair with golf.

I learned that with about 2,000 courses for their eight million players, demand greatly outstripped supply. Which led me to the luxury driving range at Shiba in a suburb of Tokyo.

There, clients drove up in fancy cars and unloaded their gear, just as you would at a golf club in these parts. Then they entered a luxurious clubhouse, replete with locker-room, restaurant and bar. And if you hadn’t booked time “on the tee”, you waited for a slot. Finally, armed with a scorecard, you headed onto the biggest range imaginable, rising in multi-storey tiers and presenting every conceivable type of shot to challenge your skills. This was it, the only game in town for many Japanese enthusiasts.

I had another experience in Tokyo which I must relate. It had to do with making a phone call from a bank of public phones — they were green if memory serves — in a shopping mall. From there, I headed to McDonalds for lunch.

When preparing to pay for a burger and fries, I discovered to my horror that I had no wallet. Panic-stricken, I realised I must have left it at the phone in the mall where I had taken it out to find the number I needed. So, mad dash, with only the faintest hope of success.

When I got back to the phone, about a dozen people were queuing to use it. Going directly to the instrument itself, I was overjoyed to see that my wallet was still precisely where I had left it, openly displaying credit cards and cash. It hadn’t been touched in the 30 minutes I was gone.

Jude O’Reilly wasn’t at all surprised when I recounted this tale, given his experience of 10 years living in Japan, from 1992 to 2002. “I could tell you similar stories of Japanese honesty,” said the native of Rosses Point, who caddied for Massy Kuramoto and, more successfully, for Shigeki Maruyama, Japan’s acknowledged ‘ichiban’, or standard-bearer in America.

He learned to understand the complexities of the Japanese psyche. Maruyama, for instance, once thought the difference between winning and losing to be divine. As a consequence, he visited born-again Christian, Larry Nelson, at his Georgia home for spiritual guidance.

Judo, as his master called O’Reilly, was with Maruyama from the beginning of 2000 when he became the first Japanese player to top $1m in US earnings in a season. He also carded a 58 in qualifying for the US Open.

Then, in July 2001, the player known for his disarming smiles, captured the Greater Milwaukee Open and $558,000 to become the first Japanese winner of a PGA Tour event on the American mainland, following on Aoki’s Hawaiian Open success of 1983. O’Reilly believed at the time, that this was certain to make it easier for other Japanese players in the future, but it didn’t quite work that way.

“What I like about Matsuyama is that he doesn’t get distracted by trying to please others,” said O’Reilly, who spent some time with the newly-crowned Masters winner during the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. “The truth is that if Ryo Ishikawa had won at Augusta, it would be 10-times a bigger deal in Japan, because of his popularity.”

I was at Riviera CC in the Hollywood hills in February 2009 when, with shades pushed back on a shock of black hair, 17-year-old Ishikawa surveyed the assembled media in the interview area. Having received a sponsor’s invitation ahead of Rory McIlroy, he confronted the battery of television cameras with a well-tutored “Hello America!” before continuing: “I am Ryo Ishikawa from Japan.”

Somehow, the sobriquet of Bashful Prince didn’t seem to fit. A year later, he shot a final round of 58 to win the Crowns Tournament in Japan, yet success in America had eluded him by the time of his third Masters appearance in 2011.

Ishikawa was tied 20th that year, nine strokes behind the winner, Charl Schwartzel. Considerably greater attention, however, focused on a fellow 19-year-old in a share of 27th place. Debutant Matsuyama was rewarded with a sterling silver cup as the tournament’s leading amateur.

On from there, while Ishikawa was drifting towards competitive oblivion, Matsuyama went on to reach a significant milestone as a 24-year-old by becoming the first Asian winner of a World Golf Championship event, the 2016 HSBC Champions in China. A year later, he won the WGC Bridgestone Invitational to be set clearly on a path to further history, which happened last Sunday.

Plying your craft in faraway lands is never easy, though the notion of going west has always had an appeal for Irish golfers. Others, however, have travelled in the opposite direction with notable success.

Among these was the Omeath native, Hugh Boyle, who developed his considerable skills as professional at Wimbledon GC in London. From there, as a 30-year-old, he became the first player from these islands to record a tournament victory in Japan, in the Yomiuri Open of 1966.

Who knows what spark Boyle’s endeavours may have lit. Either way, events at Augusta National proved that the golfing gospel carried by himself and earlier pioneers, had found a worthy home in a strange but welcoming land.