James Sugrue excited for 'cool' US Open playing group with Westwood and Watson

James Sugrue will play the opening two rounds of the US Open with Bubba Watson and Lee Westwood. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mallow amateur James Sugrue was thrilled to be handed a "cool" draw with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and English Ryder Cup legend Lee Westwood for the first two rounds of the US Open at Winged Foot.

"Cool," the laid-back Corkman (23) said of his US Open playing partners. "Two legends of the game. Excited. Lee is probably one of the best tee-to-green golfers of our time and Bubba is just cool and it’s always fun to watch him navigate around golf courses. I can’t wait."

The 2019 Amateur champion had hoped to play nine holes with Shane Lowry on Tuesday but he changed those plans to ensure he does not burn himself out before he joins Westwood and Watson on the 10th tee at 5.54pm Irish time on Thursday.

"I’m going to take it handy," said Sugrue, who played 18 holes on Sunday and Monday, arriving early each day.

"I’ve been doing a lot the last week, so I am just going to practise some chipping and putting today and play nine holes Wednesday evening. I’ve been here longer than usual because of Covid; it’s important not to overdo it."

Graeme McDowell will begin his bid for a second US Open alongside Matt Kuchar and former US Open winner Lucas Glover from 1.18pm Irish time, directly behind three-time winner Tiger Woods, who is drawn with Justin Thomas and new US PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

Rory McIlroy also gets an early first round draw as he attempts to end his six-year Major drought.

The Co Down man goes off from the 10th with fellow Major champions Adam Scott and Justin Rose at 1.07pm Irish time Thursday.

Open champion Shane Lowry will the chance to watch the early coverage, however, as he goes off with defending champion Gary Woodland and the 2019 US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree at 6.05pm.

Following him will be world No 1 Dustin Johnson, who is out with Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Online Editors