James Sugrue borrows clubs to bag lead in Finnish Challenge

Paul Dunne tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor Resort. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

James Sugrue borrowed clubs from former Irish Open champion Mikko Illonen and fired a seven-under 65 to lead the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

The Mallow man (25) added a closing eagle from nine feet at the par-five ninth to six birdies to lead by a shot from Finland's Antii Ahokas and Italians Filippo Bergamaschi and Michele Ortolani.

"I drove the ball very well and putted well," said Sugrue, whose clubs never made it to Vierumäki Resort. "I think I had eight putts through nine, so I one-putted every green and holed out from a bunker, so I didn't have to use the putter too much on the front nine.

"The clubs aren't mine; I lost my clubs coming here, so I got a set off Mikko Illonen, and they are very nice. I might have to hold on to them! I'm really comfortable with that driver. Every time I tee it up, I think it's going to be a good one."

Kinsale's John Murphy was one-under before he eagled the par-five ninth and 12th holes to share fifth after a 67 with West Waterford's Gary Hurley and Hermitage's Rowan Lester 32nd after 69s.

Conor Purcell was 52nd after making four birdies in a 70 with Gavin Moynihan and Paul McBride just outside the cut mark after 71s.

In the DP World Tour's Cazoo Open, Paul Dunne scrambled for par five times out of six as a one-under 70 left him tied 15th, just three shots behind leaders Julien Guerrier, Connor Syme and Dale Whitnell at Celtic Manor.

Niall Kearney was 57th after a 72 as Jonathan Caldwell shot 74 and Cormac Sharvin 80.

On the PGA Tour, John Huh's nine-under 61 gave him a two-shot clubhouse lead over Sungjae Im in the Wyndham Championship, with Shane Lowry among the late starters.