Jack Nicklaus has a theory on the reason for Rory McIlroy’s eight-year Major drought

Jack Nicklaus believes Rory McIlroy will win more Majors, but he's convinced the Holywood star's occasional lack of focus is to blame for his eight-year Major drought.

Speaking to Nick Faldo in an hour-long podcast, Sir Nick's Round Table, the 18-time Major winner explained why, despite playing some of the best golf of his career, he thinks McIlroy hasn't won a Major since he captured the 2014 US PGA.

"He's got the best rhythm in the game," Nicklaus said. "He uses his body better than anybody else. I love his attitude. But I don't think Rory - he has (trouble) keeping his focus for some reason. I don't know what it is."

Faldo believes McIlroy turned the corner after his disappointing Ryder Cup performance in 2021, but while both feel there is no question the Co Down man will win more Majors, the Golden Bear believes he must be more focused in the heat of battle.

Nicklaus suggested that McIlroy "just plays golf. And sometimes, you really can't just play golf".

Asked by Faldo to expand, Nicklaus said: "Well, I look at Augusta. Everybody knows Augusta pretty much. There are about six shots at Augusta that you better pay attention to: your tee shot at 2, your second shot on 11, tee shot at 12, your tee shot at 13, and the second shot at 13, and the (second) shot at 15.

"Those six shots, if you've played those shots smart, play them intelligently and put them in the conservative side of the ledger, the rest of the golf course is not very hard.

"And so Rory, sometimes, gets caught up in just playing golf, and all of a sudden, where did that eight come from?

"And he's too good for that. He's too good of a player. And maybe he tries to keep himself too relaxed. I was never relaxed. I always wanted to be on point, every shot. I think you did, too."