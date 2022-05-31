Jack Nicklaus had ‘zero interest’ in heading Saudi Golf league

Jack Nicklaus has insisted he had “zero interest” in accepting over $100 million from Saudi Arabia to become the face of the LIV Golf project.

Speaking ahead of the Memorial Tournament he hosts on the PGA Tour, the Golden Bear (82) addressed a recent report where he told the Firepit Collective he’d been approached about the role now held by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

“Well, they obviously called me, and we've had a contract on a golf course in Saudi Arabia for over a couple of years,” Nicklaus said. “Essentially the same group.

“You know, I did it out of courtesy to them because we're doing a golf course for them. I've got zero interest in wanting to do something like that. I don't care what kind of money they would have thrown at me.

“My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour. I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today.

“My allegiance is there and it's going to stay there.”

Nicklaus did not criticize the breakaway tour, which has yet to name its 48-man field for next week’s opening event near London, despite its efforts to weaken the PGA Tour.

“If it grows the game and benefits some people and spreads the game, fine,” Nicklaus added.