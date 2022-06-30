'I’ve already got a bet with Shane Lowry' - Irish Open leader Ryan Fox hoping for All Blacks win

Shane Lowry and Kiwi Ryan Fox might be rivals on the course but they’ve also got plenty of off-course rivalry too as Ireland prepare to take on the All Blacks in the First Test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (8 am).

The big hitting New Zealander, a son of legendary All Blacks fly-half Grant Fox, opened with an eight-under 64 at Mount Juliet and revealed he had a friendly bet with Lowry on the outcome of tomorrow’s big game.

Dreaming of a super Saturday with a win for the All Blacks and a place in the final group on Sunday for himself, Fox said: “That would be really nice. I’ve already got a bet with Shane on who is going to win and I had to give him a 10-point start, although it sounds like both teams might be playing with 10 players at this point.

“I am just hoping I am up late enough that I can watch it on Saturday morning. The first All Black Test of the year is always a big one for a New Zealander. I am looking forward to following the team over the next few weeks.”

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, who took All Blacks training as coach when Ian Foster was ruled out with Covid, was due to take over from Fox Snr as an All Black selector.

“Yeah, I think he was first to take it after the series,” Fox Jnr said. “But we've lost enough people that he's had to be called out.

“So I'm not really sure what the roles are or whatever for this week. I think it's just all hands on deck and trying to get this week out of the way, and hopefully everyone is going to recover for next week.”