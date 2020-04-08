'It's strange times' - Shane Lowry on the golfing shutdown and staying Open champion for another year

Shane Lowry is missing golf.

He may be the Open Champion, but just like every other club hacker in the country, Shane is not able to get out and play as golf courses have been shut down in a bid to help stop the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

"I never thought there'd be a moment in my life that golf wouldn't be there. But here we are now," said Lowry on Des' Island Discs on RTÉ Radio One.

"It's strange times."

Lowry will stay as the Open Champion for another year with the 2020 event cancelled, and the time off the course has given him time to reflect on Royal Portrush nine months ago.

"I've watched a bit on YouTube now and again of late, but the first two rounds are a bit of a blur. It was only the other day that I realised I birdied the first three holes at Portrush in the second round. That's fair going."

Of course being Open champion has changed Lowry's life - "in little ways, you get little privileges, but it doesn't get you out on courses now, for instance."

He laughed when recollecting that he had done a bit of media work for the European Tour in May of last year, on the tenth anniversary of his famous win in the Irish Open at Baltray as an amateur.

"I told the media lads I reckoned I'd never do anything in my professional career that would top it. That lasted two months!"

One of his music choices was Wonderwall by Oasis.

"They are the one band I'd love to see live, they were just a part of me growing up. I don't know if it's ever going to happen now, though," Shane lamented.

Over to you Liam and Noel!

Online Editors