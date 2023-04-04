‘It’s fun to be back’ – Phil Mickelson savours ‘classy’ Augusta welcome amid atmosphere of golf’s civil war

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 4, 2023 Phil Mickelson of the U.S. on the practice range during a practice round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

There was something faintly ghost-like about Phil Mickelson as the three-time Masters champion spoke to media under Augusta’s famous old oak on Tuesday.

Blotchy of complexion and looking decidedly gaunt, he spoke with untypical reticence about returning to his “favourite week of the year”, having missed last year’s tournament because of the flare-up over his comments about the Saudi backers of LIV.

Mickelson has said that he will side-step Wednesday’s par-three tournament to focus on preparation for an event he previously won in 2004, 2006 and 2010, something he’d scarcely have countenanced before his move to the breakaway league and the controversies that have followed him ever since.

Seen previously as one of the great, easy entertainers of that Wednesday fun-event, Mickelson’s demeanour on Tuesday was that of a somewhat chastened figure determined not to re-stoke the embers of a fire slowly beginning to ebb this week.

Asked what it was like to be back at the home of the Masters, he replied simply: “It's great. It's fun to be back. Everyone has been wonderful.”

Had he expected something different?

Phil Mickelson follows his shot on the 12th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

“No. Everybody here is so classy. Gosh, it's fun to be here.”

Maybe no golf shot in Masters history is more famous than Mickelson’s six iron out of the pine straw on 13 in 2010, yet that seems a lifetime ago today given the narrative sundering professional golf.

Yesterday, 1992 Masters champion – Fred Couples – refused to back down on comments he’d made regarding Mickelson’s reputed $200million reward for switching to LIV from the PGA Tour at the age of 53.

“I’m just not going to listen to guys attack a tour I’ve 43 years invested in,” said Couples.

Mickelson admitted today that he hoped to reach out to Couples.

“Yeah. Fred and I are long time friends and we've had a lot of great experiences in the game of golf,” he said.

“I think the world of him, and I hope we have a chance to have more great experiences with him as well.”

Asked how precisely that might happen, he replied: “I don't know. It's possible. I hadn't really thought about it.”

Was this the toughest part of the week then, given the unease between many of those on either side of the PGA-LIV divide?

“It's not that hard. I've had worse the last couple years,” he said.

With Open champion, Cameron Smith, the only LIV golfer brought to the media building for formal interview, Mickelson was asked about the Australian’s observation that it was important their tour (they have 18 players and six former champions in the field) made a positive impact on this week’s leaderboard.

“I thought he did a great job in his press conference” said Mickelson. “I really enjoy being around him. But I don't know if that's the case or not. I thought he said some really great things, though. He's probably right.

“It would be nice to validate the amount of talent that is over there on LIV, and I think a lot of guys are playing really well heading in.

“So I think it will be fun to watch.”

Coming from one of the great, free-wheeling personalities of the last two decades on the PGA Tour, Mickelson sounded distinctly like a man with stones in his mouth.

He described the course as “playing long and hard”, adding: “I actually think with a little bit of weather, a little bit of moisture, it's going to play long and difficult.

"Probably easier than if it were dry and fast, I would think. I think the scoring will be decent even though it's going to play pretty long.

“I got a chance to come here and play the past couple days. I got lucky in that it rained when I was here and then it broke up and had a beautiful afternoon both times and got a chance to see the way the course will play given the conditions this week.

"It plays so different when it's wet. The rye grass, when it's wet, the ball will skip. It will keep its backspin. But when it's dry and sticky, it grabs, it's into the grain, and you really can't chip.

“You have to putt it from off the green. This week I'll be chipping a lot. I chipped a lot last week and try to get that area of my game sharp.”

As for the added length to that famous thirteenth, he observed “It's tough because it's hard to get past the corner to have a shot at the green and not be blocked out by the trees.

"For me anyways. And we played the front of the tee box today.

“I think in perfect conditions it's probably right on. I think with it being wet, it will be hard to go for it and probably not as risk/reward positive to go for it because the greens are soft and you can still chip it close and it's not really worth the risk.

"But conversely you can come into that green with a longer club and stop it.

“I don't know if I'm long enough to come around the corner and have a clear shot. I tried it today, but I have to hit such a big slice.

"Rather than hit a low rounded cut, I might have to rip one and get it past the corner. I don't know if it's really worth the risk for me. I'm a decent wedge player, and I may just try to make a birdie that way.”