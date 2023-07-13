‘It’s a really good start’ – Rory McIlroy makes early running at Scottish Open with first round 64

Rory McIlroy looks on from the 9th green during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy made a flying start as the £7million Genesis Scottish Open got under way at The Renaissance Club on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine, McIlroy two-putted for birdie on the par-five 10th and then holed from 20 feet for another on the short 12th.

The world number three holed from a similar distance on the 13th and then 40 feet on the 15th to move to four under par and into a share of the early lead with Belgium's Thomas Detry.

Scotland's David Law was a shot off the pace after nine holes, along with former Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen.

McIlroy took the outright lead with a birdie on the par-five 16th, only to drop his first shot of the day on the next after missing the green off the tee.

A birdie chance from five feet on the first also went begging to leave the Northern Irishman tied for the lead with Detry, Olesen and Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson.

Failing to get up and down from a bunker on the second cost McIlroy another shot, but he made amends in style on the par-five third.

Following a drive of 360 yards, McIlroy’s approach came up just short of the green and he holed from 33 feet for an eagle to move back into the outright lead.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 13th July

Playing partners Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, birdied the same hole to improve to two under and one over respectively.

McIlroy picked up his sixth birdie of the day on the fifth and eventually signed for a six-under-par 64 to share the clubhouse lead with Detry, who had birdied his last two holes.

Former BMW PGA Championship winner Ben An had covered the back nine in 30 and picked up shots on the second and third to move to the top of the leaderboard on seven under.

“It’s a really good start,” McIlroy said. “I’ve not had particularly great results around this course the last couple of times but feel like my game is definitely in better shape now.

“There’s still a few things I can feel like I can improve on but, at the end of the day, it’s a great start and I would have taken it before the start of the day.

“I feel like I’ve got my eye in pretty well.”