‘It won’t change the fun’ – Padraig Harrington unconcerned over distance rollback with new maximum golf club length

Pádraig Harrington insists golf has nothing to fear over a future rollback in equipment and described the 46-inch limit on the maximum length of a golf club set to come into effect through a Local Rule on January 1 as “only a tiny small step” in the battle against distance gains.

The three-time Major winner, who helps his sponsor of nearly 24 years, Wilson Golf, to develop clubs, believes the game has nothing to fear as golf's rule-makers work to keep distance in check.

“It’s only a tiny small step; you might call it a gesture,” Harrington said of the new Model Local Rule, which has been severely criticised by left-hander Phil Mickelson.

“‘Stupid is as stupid does.’ Mrs Gump,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. “Really though, are the amateurs trying their best to govern the professional game the stupid ones? Or the professionals for letting them?”

Harrington used a 47-inch shaft at the 2007 Masters and enjoyed significant distance gains, leading driving distance and total driving en route to finishing tied seventh behind Zach Johnson.

The R&A and USGA is limiting the maximum length of all clubs, bar the putter, to 46 inches as a local rule for rather than a ‘Rule of Golf,’ to give those running competitive events options.

But when it comes to dialling back equipment in general, Harrington does not see it as something that will take the fun out of the game.

“It’s a small gesture but not the one that’s really needed for the environment, for the cost of building golf courses and maintaining golf courses and for the ability to use some of the great old golf courses,” Harrington said.

“I really do think there needs to be a rollback in the equipment to stop the ball going so far. I also understand that the ball only goes far in the heat. This is not a problem we have in Ireland. The golf balls perform unbelievably in the heat.”

Harrington believes professionals will still find a way to hit the ball miles with young golfers now trained to hit the ball hard to generate maximum spin and speed.

“Players are going to hit it harder going forward, and even if it’s put a small head on it, they will learn how to hit it hard,” he said. "But certainly dialling it back (is good), just for the environment and for the cost of construction, for maintenance and for safety.

“You know you go to most golf courses, especially here around Dublin, the doglegs on all these courses are at 240 yards, and you get most 25-year-olds in those golf courses they don’t know where they’re hitting it, but they’re hitting it 300 yards through the air.

“So instead of clattering into the trees in the dogleg, they are carrying it into the middle of the next fairway. Even for safety reasons, it would be best to have equipment that doesn’t go as far.

“They will still hit it far on the tour because everybody is going to swing at it. That’s just the nature of it now. Everybody knows you have to give it a good hit because it’s in your favour and it’s an advantage.

“But definitely, dialling back the equipment will help, and it will allow us to go back to the great golf courses. And it won’t change the fun. At the end of the day, when it comes to distance for me, if I play with somebody who hits the ball the same distance as me, whether it’s 270 or 300 yards, if I hit it five yards past him, I feel good, and if I hit it five yards shorter than them, I feel bad at whatever yardage.

“It’s not how far you hit it; it’s how far you hit it compared to expectations, so the pleasure enjoyment of hitting the ball long is compared to how you expect to hit it.

“So if a limit was put on it and you hit it five power yards past your limit, you feel good. So I don’t see a changing the enjoyment of the game.”

Harrington said he “wouldn’t have a problem” with bifurcation — a separate set of rules for amateurs and elite players. But in general, he believes a rollback is what’s needed “in both sets.”

He added: “I know these kids and they could be a 12 handicap and they’re hitting the 320 yards in the air, and that is literally pitching anywhere where they have that power but not that control.

“Again, happiness on the golf course is based on your expectations, so if it was unheard of that somebody could hit it 270 yards, and somebody went out on the golf course and hit it 280, he would be the champion in the club, and everybody would be talking about that.

“So it’s not about how far the golf ball is going; it’s about how far the golf ball goes against expectations.

“So players with will absolutely enjoy the game the exact same even if they rolled it back. A month or two months or three months into this, everybody will think, yeah, yeah, this is the norm.”