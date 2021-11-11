'It was pretty stress-free' - Leona Maguire in great position for first LPGA Tour win after 62 in Florida

Leona Maguire reacts to a birdie on the 15th hole during the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship at Pelican Golf Club on November 11, 2021 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire looks ready to clinch her maiden LPGA Tour win after firing with bogey-free, eight-under 62 to leave a star-studded field in her wake at the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.

The Cavan star (26) birdied all four par-threes, hit every fairway and took just 24 putts, curling in a closing seven-footer for the second-lowest round of her career.

“It was pretty stress-free,” beamed Europe’s Solheim Cup hero, who leads by two shots in the clubhouse from Sei Young Kim and by three from Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka and Jennifer Kupcho at Pelican Golf Club near Tampa.

“I played the par threes pretty well — I birdied all of them, which really helps — and I was just really really solid. I hit a lot of greens and gave myself a lot of chances and rolled some nice putts.”

The Ballyconnell star struggled with her irons in her last start, but with coach Shane O’Grady making his first US trip since 2019, she ironed out the kinks and left playing partners Kim and Thompson in her wake.

“It’s just being more comfortable in these sort of pairings and Sei Young and Lexi are two of the best players in the world,” said the world No 47, who can take her 2021 earnings beyond $1m with a win.

Stephanie Meadow, 101st in the Race to CME Globe standings with only the top 100 keeping their cards, fought back from four-over after a triple-bogey seven at the sixth to card a level par 70.

Meadow (29) must make the cut to avoid the Q-Series and looks on track after birdies at the 17th and 18th left her inside the top 50.