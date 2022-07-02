‘It was kind of scary. I have never had that happen before’ – Medical emergency in crowd delays Seamus Power in sloppy third round

Séamus Power made no excuses after a 77 dashed his Horizon Irish Open chances, but he could consider himself unfortunate after a medical emergency in the gallery caused a delay and left him on the clock for the rest of the day.

The West Waterford star, running on fumes after some draining weeks in the US, waited for nearly 15 minutes as a spectator who had suffered a suspect heart-attack was treated by medics on the opening hole.

He went on to drop three shots in his first 10 holes and followed his lone birdie of the day at the 13th with a bogey at the 14th and a double-bogey at the 15th to slip from fourth overnight to tied 56th on three-under.

"It was a weird start to a round, and it was kind of funny because we waited for 10-15 minutes and then we were on the clock for the rest of the day, so it was kind of unusual circumstances, but I hope he is okay, golf is just golf,” Power said. "It was kind of scary. I have never had that happen before and hopefully, that guy is okay.

"Yeah, look it's such an unusual situation, I'm sure it's that in the rulebook but we don't feel comfortable playing, we were waiting for medics and we weren't sure what was happening, there was kind of panicked people there and I hit that bad shot on three so we're obviously behind.

"But that's part of competitive golf, you never like being on the clock but if you lose time it's on you to make it back up.

"To be honest I felt bad for Jack because I was playing so poorly, it was hard to make up time because I was all over the place.

"So I had difficult shots, it was one of those days and it happens sometimes. But hopefully I'll do better tomorrow.”

He finds himself 11 shots behind the up-and-coming Polish star Adrian Meronk, who shot 68 to lead by a shot from his playing partner Jack Senior (67), Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti (67) and overnight leader Jorge Campillo of Spain (70) on 14-under-par.

He was making no excuses as Senior managed to shoot five-under alongside him.

But he was clearly disappointed to have a bad day just when contending for the Irish Open.

While he was knocked out of his rhythm and feeling rushed by being on the clock, he refused to blame that for his poor day.

"I did a little bit, but that's your own responsibility," he said. "You have to learn to deal with that. It's part of the game. You have only a set amount of time to get around and it's your responsibility.

"No excuses, it was just one of those days where everything was poor. I made lots of bad swings, so it was a bit disappointing.”

It will be tough to get up for the final round now, but Power is determined to finish on a high.

"I will try and post the lowest score of the week," he said of his final competitive round before heading to the JP McManus Pro-Am and The Open. "It probably won't be enough to win, but it would give me momentum going into The Open."

Shane Lowry now leads the home challenge, seven shots off the pace in a tie for 19th on seven-under after a 68.

The 2019 Open champion played his first 10 holes in four-under-par but failed to make further in-roads on par, finishing bogey-birdie-par.

Nevertheless, he was happy with his day's work and insists he will head to tee it up in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on Monday and Tuesday a happy man if he can shoot another good round on Sunday.

"I was pretty happy with the way I played today," Lowry said. "I would obviously like to have shot two or three better and after 10, I was thinking I could shoot seven-under, but I never really got it going on the back nine.

"I still think I am too far back and the golf course is too scoreable to have a chance, but I played some nice golf, and hopefully another round like that tomorrow, and I will take a little bit of confidence going forward."

"If I go on and shoot five-under tomorrow, I'll be pretty happy leaving here tomorrow evening, and I can take that definitely with me.”

Pádraig Harrington missed a birdie putt from inside three feet at the 18th as he carded a one-under 71 to share 45th on four-under.

"Nearly had a good finish which was nice, but overall it was more of the same," Harrington said. "I could definitely do with a bit of a spark."

Niall Kearney birdied three of his first five holes to get to five-under, but he played the back nine in three-over to slip back to 64th on two-under.