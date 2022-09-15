‘It was all a blur’ – Irish man becomes Irish and UK speedgolf champion in same week

A sportsman from Co Wicklow has achieved incredible success, winning both the Irish and British Speedgolf Championships in the space of seven days.

Rob Hogan (36) lives in Co Tipperary with his wife their five children. When he’s not playing golf, Mr Hogan works as coach at Tipperary’s Dundrum House Golf Club.

He grew up playing the sport in Kilcoole with his father and said he has been “totally in love with the game” from a young age. He said last week’s victories were a personal highlight.

“It’s been amazing. I organised the Irish tournament, so I hardly thought about my round until about 90 seconds before I teed-off. That probably worked to my advantage because otherwise I probably would have felt an awful lot of pressure,” he said.

"It was all a blur, I just played well on the day and it was brilliant. To be fair, we’re all involved in something new and it’s very exciting. It’s just an awful lot of funny hanging out with your speedgolf buddies.”

Mr Hogan enjoyed a fair degree of underage success too, and brushed showers with the likes of Rory McIlroy and and Seamus Power in the Irish boys panel.

His interest in speedgolf grew as the sport grew and over the last 10 years Mr Hogan has dedicated himself to it.

"I would have done a couple of charity exhibitions in Ireland in 2008-2009,” he said.

"Then in 2012 the speedgolf tournament scene in the States took off a bit. A couple of events had prize money and I managed to go over to my first competition in Oregon in 2012 and I’ve had a good few trips over the years. It’s been a lot of fun, I’ve made a lot of friends over there. I just feel really lucky to be in it.”

Speedgolf is exactly what it sounds like and in Mr Hogan’s most recent tournaments he played 18 holes in under 40 minutes and won both with several shots to spare.

"You have to run fast but you also have to play good golf. To be honest with you, it’s an extremely intense sport,” he said.

“Last week was a fairly intense week for competition where I had four tournament rounds. The Irish Open on Monday and Tuesday and then the British Championship on Saturday and Sunday. My times for the four days were 39 minutes, 38 minutes, 35 minutes and 34 minutes.

"Trying not get injured is a big thing. There is a saying in golf ‘beware the injured golfer’, as if they have some kind of psychological advantage, but I’m not sure that applies in speedgolf.”

Speedgolf tournaments are played over two days and competitors use only a few clubs which they must carry with them as they sprint from hole to hole.

Some golfers use a lightweight bag, but Mr Hogan and his father have created their own “Hogan holster” which he straps to his left leg.

"A major difference is the tactics involved,” he said.

"Some guys will carry a bag with five clubs or six clubs, some players will carry the clubs loose. This year I’m using a holster which my dad made which means you never have to put your clubs down.

"So, I play with three clubs, one is in my hands at all times and the other two are in the holster we have made. We call it the Hogan holster. These have been generating a lot of interest, especially because my times have been so quick, and I’m working with a guy in Chicago to get some of these 3D printed.”

Tomorrow Mr Hogan will travel to Paris for the French Open, followed by the US Championships in October and the World Championships in Florida in November.

"Then I might snooze for a couple of months,” he added.